23.5 C
Lagos
January 5, 2025
Trending now

Invest In Bayelsa, Gov Diri Woos Ijaws In Diaspora

Gov Diri Mourns Tragic Death Of Ofoni Paramount Ruler

Dominion City gives succor to widows; others in Lagos, Abuja

Presidential visit: Mbah focused, doing very well, says Tinubu in Enugu

Massive Savings Await Shoppers as Konga Launches 2025 ‘Jara’ Campaign

Corporate Blackmailers as Tinubu’s Enemies

NDDC Commissions Solar Street Lights in Ogoni Communities

Tinubu: Eastern Rail Line Will Be Completed, And Anambra Basin Will Receive…

 Soludo Welcomes President Tinubu to Southeast, Hails Hs Liberal Leadership

How EFCC Benin Zone convicted 3 for defrauding Zion members 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Gov Diri Mourns Tragic Death Of Ofoni Paramount Ruler

by Editor077

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, is deeply saddened over the fatal accident that claimed the life of the Amananaowei (paramount ruler) of Ofoni Federated Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, HRH Auditor Onakpohor, on Friday.

The sad incident occurred along the Sagbama-Ekeremor road as the vehicle conveying HRH Onakpohor and about 12 other traditional rulers somersaulted and skidded off the road into the bush around Sagbama community.

The occupants of the vehicle were rescued and taken to the Sagbama General Hospital where the injured were administered first aid while those with more serious injuries were stabilised and transferred to the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri.

Unfortunately, the Ofoni monarch, who was part the Bayelsa West delegation on the New Year visit of the immediate past governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, to Governor Diri at his country home, Sampou, passed on.

Immediately the governor was informed about the incident and loss of life, he directed that the event be cancelled.

Governor Diri has been briefed by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who also hails from Ofoni, and on behalf of the state government expresses sincere condolences to the paramount ruler’s family and the people of Ofoni Federated Community.

He also extends his sympathies and that of the government to the other victims of the accident and their families just as he prays for their quick recovery.

The governor equally commiserates with his predecessor, Senator Dickson, who was leader of the delegation.

 

Related posts

Bomb blast: Imo Police Command assures residents of safety

Editor

6 Brigade Nigerian Army, FRSC conduct re-fresher training for Drivers of security agencies in Taraba

NewChampion

Olu-Ibogun begins 7th coronation anniversary with prayers for Nigeria

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO