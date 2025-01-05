Fr. Urien: What is new in 2025

PATRICK WEMAMBU

“What is new in the Year 2025 is not so much about the change in date that we experience daily but the blessings we are receiving and the attitude we have in approaching the year. If the excitement of the New Year is about the change of date (alone), then the celebration is not worthwhile. It is a celebration of gratitude to God for the gift of life and other blessings,” Rev. Fr. (Dr.) James Urien, Chaplain of the St. Paul’s Chaplaincy, Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Delta State, has disclosed.

Celebrating the first Mass in his mission in 2025, the revered man of God sermonized that with the New Year, individuals need to have more blessings from God. He acknowledged the myriad of new possibilities waiting to be tapped by desirous persons – who have to feel new psychologically, spiritually, physically, and otherwise.

For those setting New Year Resolutions, they were charged to ensure the road map towards achieving the new goals are adequately articulated. The reason is simple people become the choices they make. Asking how individuals spent last year and if they were able to achieve some of the goals set, the priest invited resolution-makers to be willing to make the necessary changes for their new desires to come true. The essence of a place for God in every New Year plan was also stressed.

Emphasizing the sunny mindsets Christians are required to acquire in 2025, Fr. Urien explained that the first disposition must be that of thanksgiving to God. This is because there is every reason to give thanks to God. He continued; “The next disposition is hopefulness. We must be hopeful for a better future. New opportunities and possibilities abound. We must never give up. Another disposition is the determination to succeed and to be a better version of ourselves. Finally, we commit all our plans into God’s hands and improve our relationship with God and others.”

Dwelling on the day’s commemoration of the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God – the homilist informed that the Readings speak of blessings and how people are to be blessed. To encounter a New Year is regarded as a blessing. Of all women known to humanity, the St. Paul’s Chaplaincy was told that the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) remains the most blessed – full of grace.

How do we honour Jesus and despise the Mother Mary or how do we fail to honour someone already honoured by God? Fr. Urien inquired. As one divine person with both the natures of man and God, the congregation was advised it would do well to venerate the ‘lowly handmaid’ who welcomed the Lord into the world.

The preacher digressed to talk on the World Day of Peace; “The world needs the restoration of peace fueled by love, dialogue, tolerance, cooperation, respect and forgiveness. Pope Francis made three proposals for this Year’s World Day of Peace. Forgiveness of international debts owed by poorer nations. Respect for the dignity of the human person from conception till death. Reduce armament and use the supposed funds to eradicate hunger, improve education and combat climate change in poorer nations.”