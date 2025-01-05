Families are increasingly drifting apart, Fr. Okoli rues

PATRICK WEMAMBU

Like never before in the history of mankind, human families are increasingly drifting apart in the world with many engrossed in the battle for survival. That was the lamentation of Rev. Fr. Leonard Okoli, Parish priest of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Umuochi-Utchi, Ndokwa-East LGA of Delta State at Mass Sunday in his parish.

“Today, families have increasingly drifted apart because of selfishness, greed, and unforgiving Spirit. More than ever, some fathers are no longer sure of their children, some mothers have become less interested in keeping their homes, some children have grown arrogant and disrespectful in the name of civilization,” Fr. Okoli bemoaned.

Regretting that the basic unit of society designed by God which occupies an enviable position in the world is falling into pieces, the homilist said that people exchange gifts – with thousands of friends, millions of followers online – but lack proper and edifying human relationships with others in reality.

Notwithstanding the apparent collapse of the family, there appears hope for its redemption. Leveraging on the example of the Holy Family of Nazareth, the priest said humanity should learn from the sense of responsibility of Joseph, Mary’s humility and obedience to God’s will as well as Jesus’ obedience.

His words; “Let us begin with Joseph’s sense of responsibility. He protected the Holy Family as the head. Even when he did not understand God’s mission for him, he accepted God’s will and lived up to his responsibilities. That is exactly what being a father means – a vocation. You are not a father simply because you impregnated your wife. You are a father because God has called you to be one. Therefore, you must be responsible for your home; to love your wife, and not to frustrate your children (Col. 3: 20).”

Mothers can take a cue from Mary who became the Mother of Jesus by accepting God’s word and invitation, the Church was told. Motherhood is not simply by giving birth to children biologically but by answering God’s call, parishioners further learnt. To be a mother like Mary, therefore, entails humility and obedience to the husband with care for the children.

Continuing, the preacher admonished that St. Paul in the Second Reading from Col. 3ff exhorts wives to be submissive to their husbands – even though many women reject this part of the scripture today because they believe that submissiveness is slavery. On the contrary, he maintained that being submissive does not make a woman less human or reduce her dignity in marriage but allows the children to grow in a healthy home.

Harping on additional measures for reclaiming the family for Christ, Fr. Okoli urged children to honour their parents unconditionally. Even when they sometimes err and unable to see the visions of the children, the latter were warned never to disagree with the former disrespectfully.

The sermonist butressed his point; “Furthermore, it is the responsibility of children to take care of their parents in their old age, no matter the situation. The first reading asks us to support our parents in their old age. It is saddening to see how some persons turn their parents into witches and wizards at their old ages. Some abandon their parents for different excuses. Many youths today do not want to identify with the sicknesses of their aged parents. Do not be deceived. It is your responsibility from God. We must learn to be patient with our aged parents.”