Dominion City gives succor to widows; others in Lagos, Abuja

Celebratory cheers have continued to fill the air at some locations across Lagos State and Abuja as the Dominion City Church provides succor to alleviate the burdens of widows, the poor, the unemployed, and the vulnerable persons in society.

To demonstrate its deep commitment to uplifting members of society, especially the less privileged, over the years, the church has continued to donate food stuffs, financial grants, medicals, and skills empowerments, amongst others.

In pursuance of this, Dominion City Lagos headquarters recently organized “Smile at Christmas: a Special Widows and Single Mothers’ Outreach,” where it put smiles on the faces of no fewer than 500 women on Lagos Island, and other church members received bags of rice and food stuffs, with 100 women receiving cash gifts of N100,000 each to bring relief to many widows facing economic hardship in Lagos.

In November, it also empowered about 100 widows with diverse skills through one of its empowerment schemes known as Kingdomnomics, where the 10 best-performing women were provided grants of N100, 000 each to start the business they trained in.

Only recently, in December, the Christmas Outreach Program was embarked upon across the 32 satellite zones from the Lagos headquarter church with provisions of foodstuffs and clothes to over 2500 individuals on the Lekki-Epe axis in Lagos.

Every September in the past six years, the church has continued to leverage support for out-of-school children and some students through its “Back-to-School Program,” where almost 500 children usually get education materials and a select number get scholarships.

These life-changing initiatives testify to Dominion City Church’s unwavering dedication to supporting vulnerable individuals, uplifting communities, and fostering economic empowerment.

In line with the saying that Apple does not fall far from the tree, the church has mirrored the giants benevolent heart of its President, Dr. David Ogbueli, who recently spearheaded the gifting of business grants of N100,000 each to about 400 people and also reached 2,500 indigent people with welfare provisions for Christmas in Abuja.

“There is a need to help people whom N100,000 can help them escape their current predicaments during this period of Christmas. Helping others to feed and survive is what the church is all about. Not living in affluence and a wasteful life while others are suffering,” he stated.

Beyond giving out free cash, he emphasized the need for job creation that enables people to render services for wealth creation. According to him, for lots of things we are praying about, the answers are in the church.

He further encouraged some of the wealthy members to give lift to the youths by selecting about 10 individuals to mentor for one year while supporting others financially to become entrepreneurs.

Also, the resident pastor of the Lagos headquarters church, Pastor Shola Olapade, who is following in the footsteps of Dr. David Ogbueli, the president of the ministry, explained further and disclosed that the church is positioned to create leaders who will transform society.

According to him, Dominion City has continued to help people discover their purpose, develop, and deploy their potentials towards societal transformation.

He said that the church has been creating thousands of jobs and building entrepreneurs through the Kingdonomics initiative, saying we train them in the skill acquisitions across all sectors of the economy and provide them with the necessary financial support to scale their businesses and contribute positively to the economy.

The beneficiaries have expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of Dominion City Church for its kindness and generosity, with many describing the initiative as a divine intervention in their lives.