Be optimistic this year, Gov Diri tells Nigerians

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the New Year regardless of the challenges in the country.

Governor Diri made the appeal at the Annual International Crusade of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held at the Chosen International Secondary School, Mgbidi, Imo State at the weekend.

The event, tagged; ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’, started on Thursday, January 2 and ended on Sunday, January 5.

The Governor, who attended the crusade on Saturday with his entourage, said 2025 shall be a different year for Nigerians, stating: “This year, you shall laugh at your enemies. I will bring greetings from Bayelsa State to you all.”

The Governor laid on the altar at the crusade ground to thank God of Chosen who has continually granted him victory from the inception of his tenure as governor of Bayelsa State till date.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who prayed for the Governor, decreed his continuous success as the governor of Bayelsa State and other areas.

“Father, from the inception of his tenure, you have proved to the whole world that he did not make a mistake in fellowshipping with The Lord’s Chosen. You have given him victory upon victory. we are asking you righteous Father is for him to succeed more and more, that you prosper the government and people of Bayelsa. We ask for your divine guidance and intervention in every matter.

“All we are also asking you is to open more ways for them. I pray for more elevation and unity of faith in the brethren. I pray that he shall do more excellent things.

“Our Father, we pray that you govern the government of Bayelsa State and prosper his works on every side. And that he shall be honoured from tonight and years to come’, Muoka prayed.

The event featured worship, deliverance, prayer and ministration to revive people’s faith for salvation.

