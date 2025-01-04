Ondo mourns SSG, Tayo Oluwatuyi, praises his dedication to assigned duties

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Government of Ondo State has announced the death of SSG, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu said “it is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025.

” He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December 2024, while traveling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalized.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time.

