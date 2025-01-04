34.4 C
Lagos
January 4, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Nza-Ozubulu Development Union,  Nat’l honours Christy Ray Okoye on Community Service award  in Anambra 

by Peter Anayo0189

L-r … CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador, Christy Ray–Okoye, receiving Award of Excellence in the Community Service Category from Chairman of the occasion (kpakpado Ndigbo gburugburu) Dr Bernard Okwelogu during the presentation at  Nza-Ozubulu Development Union in Anambra State on 2/1/2025.

L-r …CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador, Christy Ray–Okoye, with her  Award of Excellence in the Community Service Category, presented by Chairman of the occasion (kpakpado Ndigbo gburugburu) Dr Bernard Okwelogu.

L-r …Mr Vincent Ikeotuonye Ambassador , Christy Ray – Okoye  and  Dr Bernard Okwelogu.

CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Ambassador, Christy.Ray – Okoye, pose with Obi Nza and wife.

 

Nza-Ozubulu Development Union  (NODU) Mass Return/Festival Day (OBI N’UNO NA OBI M MBA)the  Momentous occasion aims to rekindle our cultural heritage and values as a people, launching Pivotal People- Oriented Developmental Projects.

Christy Ray Foundation said that empowering people especially women to meet daily challenges was her hubby, to encourage those women out there to aid them to start up businesses or aid those already in business to stabilized …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

