New Rivers CP, Adewole reads Riot Act, declares zero tolerance for corruption

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has declared that his administration will not tolerate any form of corrupt practices or abuse of human rights by officers and men of the command.

CP Adepoju who spoke during his maiden press briefing at the Command’s Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Friday, charged officers of the command to always maintain professionalism and remain apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

The new Rivers Police Boss noted that his administration will resist any political interference, and prioritise safety, and security of lives, properties and overall well-being of residents and people of the state.

The CP harped on collaboration with stakeholders and traditional rulers and community leaders to ensure adequate security across the state.

He also unveiled his action plans for ensuring the security of lives and property, with strategic plans to include; intelligence-led policing, community partnership, inter-agency collaboration and alternative dispute resolution.

CP Adepoju said, “We are committed to transparency. My priority is to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all residents in the state. Being an economic hub, the state faces challenges of crisis from political interest, economic sabotage and illegal oil bunkering.

“I will ensure Rivers people sleep with their two eyes closed. I have what it takes to keep the command safe. We’ll do intelligence-gathering work with community and public engagement to proactively prevent crime. We’ll have meetings and seminars with members of the public.

“We’ll enforce discipline and ensure zero tolerance for corruption. I have my team. I will put them to work. There will be improvement on the part of my officers.

“We will combat youth restiveness and cultism, oil theft and environmental crime. We will work with other agencies to ensure crime and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum.

“We will enhance response time and police visibility. We do all we can for our men to respond to a distress call in time. We will deploy more men in the metro. More visibility policing.

“We will address land-grabbing issues. We will work with our legal team. If we have to partake in any execution order, we will look at it critically.

“We will enforce all vehicle regulations with a human face, especially tinted glasses. We may excuse those who have it from the factory. Either the vehicle will be impounded, the tinted glass removed or they are charged to court.

“Our men will not violate the rights of citizens. If there is any violation of rights, it should be reported to the police for necessary actions. Our men will be more professional. More polite to residents,” CP Adepoju said.

He, however, urged the residents of the state, the media and all necessary stakeholders to give the Police the relevant cooperation for effective policing of the society.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2