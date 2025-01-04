34.4 C
Lagos
January 4, 2025
Trending now

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries opening ceremony of  4 day Crusade held …

Governor Adeleke calls for professionalism among Police Officers

Matriarch Paulina Ogah buried with Commissioning of a hospital, others, as Governor…

Muoka predicts 2025 Year of Restoration, Favour

Gov. Otti attends funeral of Late Echeme Nnanna-Kalu at Abiriba

Lord’s Chosen’s Mgbidi Crusade, 2025 edition commences in Imo …….As Pastor Muoka…

Nza-Ozubulu Development Union,  Nat’l honours Christy Ray Okoye on Community Service award …

Allow peace on UNIABUJA campus –MURIC

Bellingham grabs Real Madrid late Valencia win after Vinicius red

Court stops gov Fubara from re-presenting 2024 budget to Pro- Wike Assembly…

Champion Newspapers LTD
BrandsHealthLatest newsOpinionTransport & MotoringWorship

Muoka predicts 2025 Year of Restoration, Favour

by Bisiriyu Olaoye0114

chinyere ikeanyi

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has predicted that 2025 was a year of restoration, divine favour and increase for Christians and by extension, Nigerians as they obey God and do His will.

Muoka, who made the prediction at the ongoing Mgbidi Crusade, held at the Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State, thanked God for safely bringing worshippers to the venue of the event.

Preaching at the crusade, which hs the theme; ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’, Pastor Muoka   assured the congregation that God would intervene in their situation and give salvation to those who sincerely seek God for divine nature.

For three consecutive years, it would be recalled; the Mgbidi crusade was held in Lagos with the theme, ‘Mgbidi Lagos Experience’, the General Overseer said he was led by God to allow Lagos State experience the wonderful move of God in the state.

He publicly declared in 2024 in one of the church’s programmes that Mgbidi crusade would return to its original place, which was received with jubilation among members and non-members at the event.

This year’s crusade, which will end on Monday, supernatural testimonies have been witnessed as many of the recipients shared their healing experiences including kidney disorder, barren mothers carrying their children; deaf and dumb speaking, the lame walking, promotion, success in examination, cases of madness healed and blind eyes opened..

For instance, one Sister Anabel was barren for 25 years, but after Pastor Muoka’s prayers in a previous programme, she is now a joyful mother; while Sister Chinwendu Chinedu Chinwobi was so happy that at 54, God gave her a husband of her choice.

Brother Gideon was healed of chronic chest pain aside miraculously passing his Law School Examination; Brother Emmanuel Irechukwu was healed of gastric ulcer, while Brother Joseph Samson was healed of five months’ partial blindness.

Many of the attendees who were unable to attend the crusade in Lagos thanked God for being alive to witness Mgbidi 2025 again in Imo State, praying that the vision given to the man of God would continue to receive God’s backing.

For a better society

Related posts

Tinubu grants more powers to Ministers of State on oversight functions of agencies under them

Peter Anayo

NATIS Awoof Black Friday Sales Fair kicks off in Bodija Ibadan from 28th Nov – December 1st

Editor

Situating Dangote’s Tantrums in the Quest for a Perfect Downstream Market

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO