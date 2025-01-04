Muoka predicts 2025 Year of Restoration, Favour

chinyere ikeanyi



The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has predicted that 2025 was a year of restoration, divine favour and increase for Christians and by extension, Nigerians as they obey God and do His will.

Muoka, who made the prediction at the ongoing Mgbidi Crusade, held at the Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State, thanked God for safely bringing worshippers to the venue of the event.

Preaching at the crusade, which hs the theme; ‘What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’, Pastor Muoka assured the congregation that God would intervene in their situation and give salvation to those who sincerely seek God for divine nature.

For three consecutive years, it would be recalled; the Mgbidi crusade was held in Lagos with the theme, ‘Mgbidi Lagos Experience’, the General Overseer said he was led by God to allow Lagos State experience the wonderful move of God in the state.

He publicly declared in 2024 in one of the church’s programmes that Mgbidi crusade would return to its original place, which was received with jubilation among members and non-members at the event.

This year’s crusade, which will end on Monday, supernatural testimonies have been witnessed as many of the recipients shared their healing experiences including kidney disorder, barren mothers carrying their children; deaf and dumb speaking, the lame walking, promotion, success in examination, cases of madness healed and blind eyes opened..

For instance, one Sister Anabel was barren for 25 years, but after Pastor Muoka’s prayers in a previous programme, she is now a joyful mother; while Sister Chinwendu Chinedu Chinwobi was so happy that at 54, God gave her a husband of her choice.

Brother Gideon was healed of chronic chest pain aside miraculously passing his Law School Examination; Brother Emmanuel Irechukwu was healed of gastric ulcer, while Brother Joseph Samson was healed of five months’ partial blindness.

Many of the attendees who were unable to attend the crusade in Lagos thanked God for being alive to witness Mgbidi 2025 again in Imo State, praying that the vision given to the man of God would continue to receive God’s backing.

