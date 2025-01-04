Matriarch Paulina Ogah buried with Commissioning of a hospital, others, as Governor Otti commends  Ogahs

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The family of Ogah has buried their mother, a matriarch Ezinne Paulina Ogbonne Ogah followed by the commissioning of an Ultra Modern Hospital, a beautiful hotel and a radio station all in memory of their parents, late Mazi Wilson and Mrs Paulina Ogah.

The unveiling of these by the Executive Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti in honor of the Late Mazi Wilson and Mrs Paulina Ogah, held in Onuaku Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.Governor Otti commended Dr Ogah’s interest in expanding the frontiers of development in Abia State.

In his speech, the Governor of Ebony State Dr Alex Nwifuru, applauded the Ogah’s for what they are doing in the area of building factories while inviting them to extend hands to Ebony state by building one of his factories in Ebony state.

Speaking shortly after the church service by the First African Gospel Mission, Dr Uche Ogah who spoke on behalf of the Ogah family said his family built these facilities in memory of their late parents as well as to appreciate God for keeping their mother in sound health condition before calling her home at the age of 80 years.

He extolled their late parents for teaching them great virtues of love, fairness, humility, generosity, forgiveness, the fear of God and service to God and mankind, added that they learned patience, hard work and dignity of labour from their parents.

It was an Epoch making day as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ably represented by Senator Nkeiru Onyejiocha, Minister of Labour for state.

Other dignitaries that were in attendance were the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ndubuisi Peter Mbah, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, the Deputy House of Representatives Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu , among others.

