Lord’s Chosen’s Mgbidi Crusade, 2025 edition commences in Imo …….As Pastor Muoka declares ‘operation total clearance’ for congregants

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Muoka, has declared the 2025 edition of the international programme of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mgbidi Crusade, as operation total clearance for those who came with various challenges.

Pastor Muoka, who made the declaration during the commencement of the programme on January 2, 2025, at Mgbidi, Imo State also pronounced blessings upon all who attended the programme.

The theme of this year’s programme is “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done.”

The General Overseer, who said 2025 was going to be a year of restoration, divine favour, a year for increase for everyone, thanked God specially for bringing everyone to the crusade.

He said; “2025 is going to be a year of restoration, a year of divine favour, a year for increase for everyone, and we want to thank God specially for bringing us safely in this place.”

During the event, there many testimonies as deaf and dumb, heard and spoke; the crippled walked; the blind saw; broken bones were joined; kidney challenges and related organ issues like glaucoma, cataract, total blindness were healed.

Among them are Sister Anabel, who testified how 25 years of barrenness was rolled away for her after Pastor Muoka intervened; Sister Chinwendu Chinedu Chinwobi, testified of God’s faithfulness; while Rose Ugwu testified how God gave her a golden husband after 54 years of spinsterhood.

Also Brother Gideon, who joined The Lord’s Chosen at Onitsha Crusade in 2004, testified as he was not healed of chronic chest disease; but God of the Chosen also helped him to pass his Nigeria Law School Examination and gave him miracle car.

Brother Emmanuel Irechukwu was healed of gastric ulcer that brought about spasmic chest pain.

When Pastor Muoka mounted the podium, instant miracles took place, as 20 and years deaf and dumb spoke and heard; four years waist pain instantly healed; 10 years’ stroke healed; while one and half years’ paralysis terminated at the instance of Pasor Muoka’s prayer.

A patient all the way from Warri, who connected to the prayer and who could not use his body to walk before is now walking and feeding himself, while Joseph Samson, who suffered five months’ partial blindness had his eyes instantly opened after prayer by the General Overseer Muoka.

It would be rcaled that when the church decided to hold the programme in Lagos State, according to the direction of the Holy Spirit, under the title; Mgbidi Lagos Experience for three years, the same miracles, deliverances, healings, and blessings were still witnessed.

Last year, Pastor Muoka also heard from God to return the programme to its original location, Mgbidi in Imo State and the congregants displayed extreme sense of joy that the crusade was back to Mgbidi it kick-started on January 2 this year.

