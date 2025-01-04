Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries opening ceremony of  4 day Crusade held  in Imo 

Ghana Choristers in a group picture at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State on 3/1/2025.
National Choristers of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done”.
The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.
Cross Section of worshippers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.
Healing time at the crusade.
Youth Choristers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.
Cameroon Choristers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.
Public Relations Officers pose for a picture at a Four Days Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done. Opening ceremony of a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” held at Mgbidi, in Imo State… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.
