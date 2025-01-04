34.4 C
Lagos
January 4, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries opening ceremony of  4 day Crusade held  in Imo 

by Peter Anayo0120

Ghana   Choristers in a group picture at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” held at Chosen revival ground Mgbidi, in Imo State on 3/1/2025.

National  Choristers of ‘Lords Chosen Ministering  at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done”.

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshippers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.

Healing time at the crusade.

Youth Choristers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.

Cameroon   Choristers at a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done.

Public Relations Officers pose for a picture at a  Four Days Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done. Opening ceremony of a 4-day Crusade on ” What God has determined shall be done” held at Mgbidi, in Imo State… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

