Irrigation: Zulum subsidizes petrol at N600 for farmers in Boko Haram affected communities

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor, Babagana Zulum, of Borno state, has subsidized the cost of Petroleum to N600 per litre to farmers in communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency in his efforts to resuscitate the Socio-Economic livelihood of the affected communities.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced the subsidy Yesterday evening in Bama town of Bana local government area of the state, when he flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to over 5,000 farmers hitherto displaced by Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum said a litre of petrol sold between N1,000 and N1,200 in Maiduguri will be subsidised to the farmers at N600. This according to him, is aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by farmers in communities that have suffered economic and infrastructural destruction due to years of conflict.

He emphasized that a similar initiative was implemented in Damasak, Mobar Local Government Area, last year and it has significantly increased food production and improved livelihood in the area.

.

“One of the major challenges that are facing the farming communities here as regards irrigation farming is the increasing cost of fuel, as a result, I want to announce to the general public that government will procure petroleum products and sell to the farmers at a subsidized rate, a litre of petrol is being sold in Maiduguri at the cost of about N1,200 but Insha Allah, henceforth for irrigation farmers this season a litre of petrol will be sold at the rate of N600,” Zulum said.

He ordered the Commissioner for Agriculture to work with the Brigade Commander to ensure the delivery of the petroleum products to farmers in Bama town as soon as possible.



In addition to the petrol subsidy, Zulum distributed farm inputs, including 2000 bags of blended NPK fertiliser, 1000 units of water pumps, and 620 units of gasoline pumps.

Other materials include 380 units of solar water pumps, 1000 units of sprayers, 800 rolls of 2-inch flexible hose, and 1000 litres of pesticides and seeds, among other items.

He said that his administration has constructed over 100 tube wells for use by irrigation farmers while also announcing the approval for the construction of an additional 250.

During his trip to Bama local government area, Governor Zulum also visited Darajama and Goniri villages to assess the ongoing reconstruction works.

Zulum expressed satisfaction with the quality of the project but also reiterated that his administration will not allow anyone to sabotage its resettlement drive.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the tremendous support of his administration’s reconstruction and resettlement of communities affected by insurgency.

