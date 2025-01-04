Governor Adeleke calls for professionalism among Police Officers

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has advised the Nigeria Police officers to be civil and professional in the discharge of their duty.

The Governor gave the advice while decorating five newly-promoted police officers attached to the Governor, including Chief Security Officer, at Government House, Osogbo, the State capital.

Adeleke stressed the need for the Nigeria Police Force to ensure strict compliance to professionalism by all Officers while discharging their lawful duties without embarrassing people.

While congratulating the newly-promoted officers, the Governor encouraged them not to relent in their efforts to maintain law and order and continue to sustain the reigning peace in the State.

He also advised police officers to always dress and appear neat at their respective duty posts.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Barrister Samuel Ojo, who presented the officers to the Governor, urged them to continue to be good ambassador of Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on behalf of other officers, the Chief Security Officer to Governor Adeleke, CSP Adefisoye Kazeem, appreciated the Nigeria Police Service Commission and the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for the recommendation and promotion, pledging their continued commitment to duty.

The newly-promoted officers are Adefisoye Kazeem as Chief Superintendent of Police, Yinusa Kehinde as Superintendent of Police, while Gbemisola Adeyemi, Waheed Mumini and Muyiwa Awogbade were all promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

