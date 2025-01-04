Gov. Otti attends funeral of Late Echeme Nnanna-Kalu at Abiriba

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti, joined other very important personalities from all walks of life to pay his last respects to late Evangelist Emmanuel Echeme Nnanna-Kalu, who was laid to rest in his hometown of Amogudu, Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The late Echeme was the Chairman and Managing Director of Star Paper Mill Ltd.

Speaking during the funeral service, Governor Otti described the Late Echeme Nnanna-Kalu as a child of God and an astute businessman.

“Echeme represented different things to different people. For me, he was a good man. He was consistent, he was a child of God. But beyond that, he was an astute businessman.”

Governor Otti recalled how in his previous life as a banker, Emmanuel Echeme Nnanna-Kalu came to his office over 20 years ago and told him that he wanted to remake the Star Paper Mill.

“We look at the proposal he came up with; it was going to cost 10 million dollars in 2007 and 2006 money. We went back and forth, I drilled him. He had all the answers to the questions.

“The money was advanced and the rest is now history”‘, Governor Otti stated.

The Governor said that he was surprised when he called him one and said he was giving away all his alcoholic drinks, saying that he had given his life to God. He said from that day until the last day that he visited him, there was no alcohol found around him inspite of his status.

Governor Otti said that he was shocked when he heard the news of his death having spoken with him before he traveled. He said, however, we cannot question God.

The Governor said that it would be difficult to ask the family not to weep but that they should remember that God is there to look after them and take care of them. He said it was well with the soul of Late Echeme Nnanna-Kalu and went on to bid him good night.

The burial attracted the presence of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu among other dignitaries.

