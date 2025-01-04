Delta: Okerenkoko youths celebrate Otuaro’s achievements in peace-building

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The youth leaders of Okerenkoko federated communities in Warri south-west local government area, Delta state, have commended Dr. Dennis Otuaro, administrator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP), for his remarkable achievements since assuming office.

Recognizing his impactful leadership, the youth group unanimously acknowledged Otuaro’s strides in enhancing the PAP through robust educational and vocational initiatives, stakeholder engagement, peace-building efforts, and an inclusive approach to governance.

During their New Year celebrations in Okerenkoko, the youth leaders honored Otuaro with an “outstanding excellence award” in recognition of his commitment to fostering peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

Community leaders, including Famous Ololobou, Ijoukumor Oturubo, and Samuel Ijeleba, praised Otuaro’s dedication and urged him to maintain his focus on regional. Nn, growth and development despite distractions from detractors.

He, further emphasized that such opposition undermines President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, which Otuaro has been implementing to promote sustainable peace, stability, and security in the region.

According to him the so-called anti-development elements to abandon their activities and support peace-building efforts in the Niger Delta.

In his acceptance speech, Otuaro expressed gratitude to the youth leaders for recognizing his contributions, noting that the award would inspire him to work even harder.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the region and called on the youths to remain steadfast in their pursuit of peace and development while resisting any attempts to destabilize the region.

He said, “I want to thank you for honoring me with this award in recognition of my service to the people of the Niger Delta, For me, it’s all about service, and that aligns with the vision of his excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“I urge you to always prioritize the peace, security, and stability of our region, the Niger Delta is our home; we have no other, It is our collective responsibility to protect it from disruptive elements,I am deeply grateful for this gesture.”

Otuaro assured the community that the PAP, under his leadership, would remain committed to fulfilling its mandate for the growth and prosperity of the Niger Delta in line with the president’s agenda.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2