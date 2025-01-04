Borno donates N300 million to tribute to our Troops Foundation

. as Foundation partners DHQ to honour, mobilize support for wounded troops, fallen heroes families

The Borno state government has donated the sum of N300 million to a Non Governmental organization, Tribute to Our Troops Foundation in appreciation and support of the troops at the Frontline, the wounded and the families of the fallen heroes.

The Non-Governmental organization, the Tribute To Our Troops Foundation (TTOT) in collaboration with the Defense headquarters was in Maiduguri to appreciate, honour and mobilize support for the troops of Operations Hadin kai, veterans and the families of the fallen heroes.

The TTIT foundation was established in the year 2020 to support and honour serving soldiers and the families of the fallen heroes the foundation is also aimed at to providing comprehensive support to those who have served the country and retired.

Speaking at an event to appreciate, the troops at the theater headquarters, Maimalari, cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum said “” Borno state government donated the sum of N300 million Naira to the foundation to cater for the families of the fallen heroes, the soldiers left behind love ones and these young ones, need to be supported. You know, the Armed forces have structure for the support of it’s troops and others who served them, but this is our little contribution to that effort “.

Represented by the State commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said “. Therefore, tonight I want to announce the donation of the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum who has approved the sum of N300 million, this N300 million was contributed to Tribute To Our Troops Foundation and some part of the money should be domesticated here in the Operation Hadin kai theater.”

” We want the foundation to sit down with the theater Commander, and other military authorities to see how some part of the money shall be distributed here., the veterans that fought here some of them are still in the hospital, they need to be appreciated. So, the CDS and other stakeholders should sit down and decide. in furtherance of the objectives of the foundation. We have your account details, we are going to transfer the money into the account and we expect you, to do the needful in furtherance of the objectives of the foundation., Zulum said.

He said ” Honouring our soldiers either in uniform and retired as well as the families of the fallen heroes will signify that we are a grateful state The Borno state government will continue to support not only our fighting forces but also those who are no longer fighting because they have contributed their quota to the national defense and security of the nation, as such We shall not abandoned them, we shall use all infrastructure to send them our support not only verbally but appreciating them in kind and cash”

He said the Borno state, government considered this project as worthy of supporting and will be vigorously pursued, stressing that the serving, retired and families of the fallen heroes would always be supported by and appreciated by the Borno state government.

In appreciation for the barrack girls, the Borno state government donated the sum of N500,000 to Fatima Ibrahim, a girl who lost her father in operation, the ministry also donated the sum of N100,000 each to other four barrack girls that paid tributes to the troops.

Also, speaking at the event, the Founder of the TTOT foundation, Mrs Princes Olivia Adom said ” the TTOT since it’s inception was originally designed in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and with support from tri-services to create awareness and celebrate our Armed Forces both serving, fallen and veteran and show support to their families.”

“We understand and feel your pains, and recognize and appreciate your sacrifices. This Is an initiative, an organisation we want to help project our Armed Forces in good light. They are our strength, the last fabric holding this nation together. Our mission is to sensitize the people to understand the need to support and appreciate our troops.”, Mrs Adom Said.

The TTOT foundation which is the first registered foundation to support the Armed forces, According to her, was to help the military in providing support to the troops, stressing that the Military authorities have been doing well in supporting the fallen heroes, but it is a collective effort.

…

* As a foundation, we make it our business to be the voices that speak to every organisation and individual to support them. They started as civilians, joined the military to give service to our father land and when retired, they go back to society.

TTOT is not just about the fallen heroes,, we are also concerned about every component of the military.”, she stressed.

While commending Governor Zulum for the support, Princes Olivia said What we are doing is a collaborative effort, . I want to use this opportunity to thank the Borno state Governor Prof Babagana Zulum for identifying with our foundation by donating N300 million to the foundation, Borno is heartbeat of the Operation Hadin kai, It is what the military authority or the theater here think, we should support them.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna said ” it is indeed a great pleasure to be here specifically in this special event of the Tribute To Our Troops, the TTOT is an initiatives of the founder, Mrs Olivia, who has been an active member of the military even though on the other side ”

“The initiative is aimed at reminding us of all our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives to see us living and those who have in one way or the other been injured or maimed by the crisis they have gone through. This afternoon, we went on a live program to show the world what the military has been doing . It is an executive order, to show the world to understand, what we have been doing.

Today is a day that we would remember and think about always and I am sure our fallen heroes would understand we are with them and the families they left behind. We want to assure you, the families of our fallen heroes that we are still with you and ensure you that we will do our best to make your lives more meaningful “, he added.

He appreciated the convener of this spectacular event, Mrs Princes Olivia.the troops and their families, as well as Borno state government for all the support.

He also assured of the continued loyalty of the troops to the Defense headquarters, Nigerian Army and indeed the theater command and that they would put in their best to restore lasting peace to Borno and the Northeast region.

