Army Chief applauds GOC 6 Div, Troops for Boosting Nigeria’s Economy through fight against Oil Theft in Niger Delta

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdusalam, officers and troops of the division have been applauded for boosting the nation’s economy through their relentless fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

The Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation (CASE), Major General Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba who spoke as the special guest of honour at the Regimental Dinner Night held at the Python Officers’ Mess, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks on Friday, said their efforts were yielding clear positive results.

Major General Aiyenigba attributed the reduction in oil theft and environmental pollution to the operational successes recorded by 6 Division, Nigerian Army in the year 2024.

He affirmed that the successes recorded by the division led to a significant increase in the nation’s oil production output from 1.4 to almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) production.

He added that the army’s feats has significantly boosted Nigeria’s economy through increased oil revenue, Aiyenigba assured the Division of continuous support of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, in providing all necessary support needed to sustain the achievements recorded so far.

The Army Chief commended the GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Abdusalam and his team for sustaining the age-long military tradition critical in reinforcing professionalism and esprit-de-corps in the Service, describing the Dinner Night as one of the important aspects of military regimentation.

He explained that the event fostered comradeship and solidarity among the officers, their spouses, other security agencies and friends of the Division.

Aiyenigba said, “I am glad to witness such auspicious event in an elite military formation such as the 6 Division. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to see that the Division is sustaining this tradition, which is key to reinforcing professionalism and esprit de corps in the Service. Starting the year on this note is indeed a testament to the resolve of the General Officer Commanding, to set the tone for a professionally rewarding year 2025 for 6 Division.

“I am also impressed by the Division’s effort through this medium to foster comradeship and solidarity among the officers; between our darling spouses, between sister Services and friends of the Division and indeed the Nigerian Army.

“This is aptly demonstrated by the good turnout of officers and spouses, officers of sister Services and security agencies; traditional rulers and the wider Port Harcourt community, who have graced this auspicious event. Suffice to state that this is in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, which gives premium to effective cooperation in a joint and multi-agency environment.

“At this juncture, it is important to acknowledge the significant operational successes recorded by 6 Division in Year 2024, leading to marked reduction in oil theft, illegal refining and its associated environmental pollution amongst others. These have led to the increase in Nigeria’s oil production output from sub-One Milion barrels to the current almost Two Million barrels of crude oil produced per day.”

He expressed his happiness over the turnout of security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in gracing the event, noting that it underscores the command philosophy of the COAS of placing high premium on effective cooperation in a joint and multi agency environment.

He also commended the President Mess Committee (PMC), Python Officers’ Mess for the leadership he has demonstrated, and expressed gladness to be part of the event in an elite military formation, like 6 Division.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the President Mess Committee (PMC), who is the Commander, 6 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, thanked Major General Aiyenigba, traditional rulers, captains of industries and other invited guests who made the event memorable, assuring of continuous synergy with critical stakeholders.

He, on behalf of the Division, pledged to maintain the standard in all they do and to uphold regimentation and professionalism in line with the COAS Command Philosophy.

High points of the event were the presentation of souvenirs to the Special Guest of Honour by the Patron, conduct of the band and red carpet photograph session among other attractions.

