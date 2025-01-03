Tarabans get Christmas rice palliative from Tinubu

.Widows, others to benefit

EMMANUEL AWARI , Jalingo

President Ahmed BolaTinubu in his efforts to provide food for Nigerians, especially the less privilege, widows and people with disabilities amongst others, has distributed bags of Rice in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

President Ahmed BolaTinubu represented by the Board member, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), and former Acting Governor, Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi, said that the gesture is aimed at alleviate the situation that people are going through.

In his remarks, Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi appreciated President Ahmed BolaTinubu for his gesture to Taraba State.

“President Ahmed BolaTinubu gave the Christmas Rice to be shared amongst all both Christian and Muslims. I am a politician, I don’t discriminate, all are my people.

“I call on those whose names did not appear, to exercise patience, for this is not the end, it is a continuous process.

He said that the targeted beneficiaries are Widows less privilege and people with disabilities.

“Taraba State has benefited from the present administration of President Ahmed BolaTinubu in terms of appointments.

“I urge you to appreciate President Ahmed BolaTinubu for this gesture done to the state – he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, distribution committee President Ahmed BolaTinubu Christmas Rice Palliative Initiative, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim (Dan Mastani Ibbi),

said that President Ahmed BolaTinubu donated the Rice Palliative Initiative is for the benefit of humanity.

“The President has listening ears and heart, that is why his gesture, particularly at this period to use in one trailer of Rice to be distributed to the less privilege in Taraba State.

“One Trailer of Rice was brought into the state, Three hundred bags were set aside for stakeholders and others, while Nine hundred bags were distributed to the less privilege that cannot afford one measure of Rice per day, widows and people with disabilities.

“Each will go home with one bag of Rice as agreed and approved by the committee.

He call on Tarabans to be loyal and support the government of the day at both Federal, State and Local levels.

“Lets be law-abiding people and pray for our leaders to lead us well and Governments of the day.

“Our leaders should have human feelings in their hearts and be willing to serve their people.

According to him, a total number of One thousand, two hundred bags was collected and distributed to the categories of people earlier mentioned.

“This trailer of Rice was brought into the state through Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi.

“A committee was set up to ensure that the exercise went smoothly and to avoid stampede as it was witness in some states, and thank God that everything went on smoothly, people were law abiding for names were called and a bag of Rice given to each person.

“The purpose of such a gesture is to assist people. The aim of President Ahmed BolaTinubu is to assist the less privilege in the area of feeding the less privilege.

“I want to call on beneficiaries not to sale any quantity of the Rice, but rather make judicious use of it. I want to also call on those that whose names were not on the list to exercise patients for this is not the end of the exercise – he said.

On his part, the Secretary of the committee, Ambassador Rikwense Muri, said that the distribution is done to all including Youths, the sixteen local governments of the state amongst others.

“We really appreciate President Ahmed BolaTinubu for remembering us in Taraba State. You can see that every person is going home with one 25kg of Rice.

“It is not one Mudu, but one bag of 25 kg of Rice, we just have to appreciate President Ahmed BolaTinubu for his gesture.

“We also appreciate him for trusting Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi to spear head the distribution. It is a good thing that he is doing it whole heartedly. We are thanking Nigerians for believing in President Ahmed BolaTinubu’s administration.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, he said:

“President Ahmed BolaTinubu has no regret removing fuel subsidy because it is not sustainable. Why should we be paying for something that it is hard at the beginning, but as time goes on the fuel will become surplus that the price will go down by itself. Now you see for the first time, refernaries have come back – he said.

One of the beneficiaries (Phillimon Nuhu) has this to say:

“I am standing here as a beneficiary of President Ahmed BolaTinubu’s gesture to Taraba State. For the past three decades ago we have never experienced a surprise and joyful Christmas celebration like this time. Infact, I benefited a 25kg of Rice at this meltdown and hardship. Infact, it will go a long way in providing food on my table and many that are around here will benefit also.

“I thank President Ahmed BolaTinubu and Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi for making it possible to have this gesture at this point in time. This gesture is for both Christians and Muslims. We Christians are eating and Muslims are also eating.

