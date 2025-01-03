Pastor Evelyn Joshua declares 2025, “My Forward Looking Year”

As 2025 begins, the Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Evelyn Joshua; has urged Christain faithfuls to focus on their future and stop looking at where they are coming from which is filled with errors.

The woman of God said this at the cross over night service held at the capacity filled church auditorium located at Ikotun – Egbe, Lagos. As inspired by the Holy Spirit, Pastor Evelyn Joshua declared the year 2025, as ‘My Forward Looking Year’. This she backed up with the release of new anointing sticker with the inscription ‘ My Forward Looking Year’

Taking her proof text from the book of Proverbs 4:24-27, she admonished Christians to keep their mouth shut from evil utterances if they want to move forward. At the same time, she encouraged them to seek for the sanctifying spirit that will help them move forward in all their endeavours. The minister of God, also urged the children of God to make Jesus Christ their All and All, so as to run the race to the end.

She advised Christians not to give up under any circumstances, rather they should seek for the wisdom of God because wisdom builds patience which overlooks a lot of things.

The SCOAN leader further advised Christians to focus on their future and not dwell on their past. For them to move forward, they must conquer their past because Jesus is only concerned about their future as his children. “Jesus Christ is a tomorrow thinker and so should all his children”, she noted. She also prayed for believers not fall into the trap of looking back.

The candlelight cross over service is an annual ritual the SCOAN uses to usher in the new year and this attracts millions of people across the world, who connect to Emmanuel tv live to be part of the service.

As usual, the church was filled to capacity in the 2024 candlelight service as visitors from other states in Nigeria, Africa, Europe and other parts of the world were not left out. Those that could not visit the church physically joined through the Emmanuel tv channel and other live streaming portals including the social media platforms.

2024 was the ‘Year Of A New Name’ as declared by the woman of God through the power of the Holy Spirit.

