Pastor Chris Oyakhilome expends $1.5 million on FALA as fresh 10 winners emerge for 2024

10 winners of Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA) and some executives of Loveworld Incorporated during a press conference on 2024 edition of FALA at GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The sum of $1.5 million has been expended by Reverend Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in the last 12 years to manage the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA).

FALA is the brainchild of the Founder of Christ Embassy of the Loveworld Incorporated, designed to nuture young African leaders to have great impacts in their communities, countries and the continent.

Speaking during a press conference at the 2024 FALA, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, the Central Executive Council of Loveworld Incorporated, Christ Embassy, Abeokuta, he noted that since 2013, Pastor Oyakhilome who is the Founder of Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF) has remained committed to sponsoring the programme.

“Every year we have 10 winners who get $10,000 each and $25,000 go to the star prize winner. These are in recognition of the works they have done in their communities and the continent.

“The purpose of the foundation is to identify, mentor and expose young Africans all over the continent, to give them a solid platform to do more for the society.”

Chief Operating Officer of FALF, Arinze Emmanuel explained that Pastor Chris’ mission is more than preaching and healing, noting that through him, Loveworld is engaging in a number of other programmes.

He cited farming, education, nation-building, technology among others, as some of the impacts the foundation has been making for young ones in the continent.

Senior Executive of FALF, Dr Olajumoke Ola Akinsanya disclosed that the winners who migrated as ambassadors have been expanding exponentially by making more significant contributions to their communities.

“Winners have gained access to international funding from global associations. Governments from their own countries have recognized their contributions. We expose winners to life-changing opportunities. These opportunities have amplified their works.”

Speaking on behalf of other winners, the prize star, Ariori, who is from Benin Republic, said her emergence was a testament to hardwork.

She charged the youth to take challenges as opportunities, noting “This is the vision of our President, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.”

The top 10 winners of FALA 2024 are:

Ntung Ngela Landon, a 23-year-old technology innovator from Cameroon, is using technology to drive change in her community. She designed an automatic irrigation system prototype, benefiting over 100 large-scale farmers by improving crop growth, farm surveys, and reducing labour. The project also engaged 20 engineering students in practical prototype development.

Through her World Engineering Day campaigns, Landon has impacted 500 aspiring engineers. She organized seminars for 850 freshmen, provided internships for 100 students, and reached over 7,500 students through her Strategic Training Program for School Prefects.

Favour Bassey Effiong, a 19-year-old visionary from Cross River State, Nigeria, has turned her experience as a survivor of teenage sexual assault into a powerful mission to combat sex trafficking, gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, and unemployment. Her work has positively impacted over 400,000 people across Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

In response to rising teenage pregnancy in Nigeria, Favour launched the Save The Girl Campaign, reaching over 500,000 people through healthcare programs, scholarships, and awareness initiatives. The campaign rehabilitated 506 teenage mothers, rescued 48 abused teenagers, and provided educational support to over 1,100 children.

Julienne Ariori, a 23-year-old visionary young leader who is the star prize winner is from Benin Republic, is committed to creating a sustainable and self-sufficient future for Africa. Her initiatives focus on environmental conservation, healthy living, and youth empowerment through education and innovation.

Julienne launched the “GMOs, Pesticides, STOP!” program, she locally sourced for materials and manufactured bio-pesticides thus reducing harmful chemical use by 30%. She distributed over 200 containers of the bio-pesticides to 500 market gardeners.

Mawada Abdalla, a 23-year-old tech advocate from Benghazi, Libya, has become a beacon of hope and transformation in her community. With over 4,500 individuals empowered through her initiatives, Mawada’s dedication to education, career development, and social change has unlocked opportunities for countless youth.

As leader of the TechShip program, she has provided 250 young people with vital technical and entrepreneurial skills, preparing them to excel in today’s competitive job market. Her Hour of Code initiative teaches 150 scout girls annually and is breaking gender barriers in STEM, inspiring a new generation of women in technology.

Israel Majak Yel is a 24-year-old from South Sudan who has made remarkable strides in empowering young people through technology, education, and mentorship.

He has led initiatives such as Youth Empowerment through Technology, Leadership Training programs, and Success Motivation Conferences, and founded FALF Youth Clubs, reaching over 11,000 youths in 10 government schools.

Anneckjiet Joan Kapomba, a 23-year-old visionary from Malawi, is dedicated to developing Africa by empowering individuals and communities.

She aims to inspire children and young women to leverage their abilities, regardless of background, to create value. Anneckjiet founded TIWAFIKIRE, a birthday outreach to elderly people, which evolved into impactful projects. These include career guidance for youth in schools and supporting 60 girls at Nasenga Secondary School through the “Girls Get Back to School” initiative. This project, addressing school dropouts due to teenage pregnancies and early marriages, helped over 900 students re-enroll, boosting girls’ school attendance in Mangochi District by 85%.

Akram Sebai, a 21-year-old business student from Morroco, has built an impressive portfolio of civic leadership, combining his academic pursuits with a passion for community development. From aiding orphans and children with special needs to championing democracy and youth empowerment, Akram exemplifies the synergy between knowledge and service. He is determined to leverage his business education to foster sustainable development in his community.

Jéssica Leonor Sampaio Balde is a remarkable 25-year-old medical doctor from Guinea-Bissau, who is making extraordinary impact in her community, particularly in the health sector.

She pioneered an innovative project that facilitated virtual consultations between patients in Guinea-Bissau and specialists in the United States, providing vital assistance to over 300 medical cases.

Collins Mwangi Karungo is a 23-year-old visionary leader from Kenya who is driven by a passion for solving societal challenges and uplifting communities. In Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, where students often walk barefoot to school, Collins founded TEKE, a shoe company that produces affordable, high-quality shoes.

He has distributed over 1,000 custom-made shoes to students in 35 schools. TEKE aims to reach one million students, thereby reducing shoe imports into Kenya while creating jobs. The company has employed 40 youths thus far.

Fady Atef Yousry, a 21-year-old Egyptian humanitarian, exemplifies how compassion, initiative, and selflessness can transform lives and inspire hope. Through his remarkable efforts, Fady has impacted thousands, proving that intentional acts of kindness can create lasting change.

Fady’s unwavering dedication led him to distribute essential supply boxes to over 12,000 individuals, offering critical sustenance to families during their most challenging moments.

