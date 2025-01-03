Oji River council chair moves council from ‘junction town’ to investment banking destination

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area in Enugu State, Mr Greg Anyaegbudike, says the council’s over N11 billion budget is meant to move the council area from a ‘transit junction town’ to investment destination.

Anyaegbudike explained to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu that the 2025 proposed budget christened: “Budget of Exponential Economic Growth” is a blueprint that would drive Oji River’s prosperity and development.

He said that the ambitious budget of over N11 billion would also drive the council to be a destination for local and international businesses, tourism, leisure and estate development for decent living accommodation.

It would be recalled that Anyaegbudike on Dec. 30, 2024 presented an ambitious 2025 Budget proposal of over N11 billion; which allocated N8.86 billion for Capital Projects and N1.93 billion for Recurrent Expenditure to the council area’s legislatures.

The council boss noted that the budget of over N11 billion reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to meet the needs of the people as spelled out in the administration’s manifesto which aligns with the state government’s programmes.

“The budget, including our commitment to work hard, is reflecting our vision to ensure Oji River Local Government’s strategic contribution to the state’s target to move the GDP of Enugu State from $4.4 Billion to $30 Billion in eight years.

“The proposed budget is a blueprint that will drive a sustainable economic development leading to Oji River’s prosperity and development and by extension the prosperity of the entire Enugu State,” he said.

Anyaegbudike noted that his administration would continue with the implementation of people-oriented and impactful programmes in its campaign manifesto.

“We are already exploring ways to increase the productivity of the people, renew Oji River Urban area and wage a concerted war against poverty,” he said.

The chairman said that the council would focus its 2025 capital project expenditures on health; agriculture; education; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), urban renewal and development; and infrastructure.

He said, “In 2025, we are going to construct 10 kilometres of roads per ward.

“We shall contribute to Enugu State Government’s plan to construct 10 kilometres of roads in each of the 20 political wards of Oji River Local Government Area.

“Construction of these rural roads will provide access to remote areas, enabling our people to access basic services and participate in economic activities as well as opening up the council area for business, investment and tourism among others.”

