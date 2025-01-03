Molue bus accident inflicts severe injuries, causes traffic disruption on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

34.1 C
by Peter Anayo0210

..LASTMA rescues eight passengers

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

A critical road traffic incident involving a commercial long bus, popularly referred to as a ‘Molue,’ occurred earlier today at Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba, causing severe injuries and significant disruption to traffic.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq made this known in a release made available to newsmen.

The accident was triggered when the vehicle, registered as KTU 801 XM, lost control at excessive speed, reportedly due to driver impatience.

In an attempt to avoid colliding with another LT commercial bus and pedestrians awaiting transport at the roadside, the driver veered sharply, resulting in the bus crashing into the expressway median and overturning. Several passengers sustained injuries, while others escaped through the bus’s windows.

Officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) promptly arrived at the scene, executing a well-coordinated and efficient rescue operation.

Eight individuals, including five males and three females, suffered varying degrees of injuries. Among the injured was the bus driver, who sustained a fractured left arm.

All victims were immediately handed over to LASAMBUS medical personnel and transported to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo for urgent medical attention.

To ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety, LASTMA’s Response Unit was swiftly mobilized to oversee the removal of the overturned vehicle.

Security support was provided by officers from the Meran Police Division, ensuring that the rescue operation proceeded without hindrance.

Expressing his heartfelt concern, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his sympathies to the injured passengers and conveyed his wishes for their swift recovery.

He emphasized the paramount importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly compliance with speed limits as prescribed by the Lagos State Government.

Mr. Bakare-Oki also implored commercial and private vehicle operators to prioritize regular maintenance of their vehicles, with particular attention to critical systems such as brakes, to avert preventable accidents.

 

