34.1 C
Lagos
January 3, 2025
Trending now

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome expends $1.5 million on FALA as fresh 10 winners…

Ambassador Aduda pledges to move MOD to next level

Oji River council chair moves council from ‘junction town’ to investment banking…

Ihiala Burial Attack: Soludo places N10m bounty on head of each assailant,…

CSR story telling: NOVVA Media & Communications wins LaPRIGA Award for excellence

Instigative hearing on CBN staff retirement held in Abuja

2025: Ajadi urges Tinubu, govs to make citizens’ welfares priority……Admonishes wealthy Nigerians…

Molue bus accident inflicts severe injuries, causes traffic disruption on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Christmas, not complete without Christians reaching out to others, says Cleric

Fun Seekers , families enjoy 10-Day Festive Season Experience under Indomie’s Record-Breaking…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Instigative hearing on CBN staff retirement held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo081

R-L: Chairman House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on investigation of central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Termination Dismissal of Staff, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, members of the committee, Hon. Sada Soli and Hon. Igariwey Iduma during an investigative hearing on the Retirement of over 1,000(one thousand) staff of the CBN and the Associated #50,000,000,000(Fifty Billion pay off scheme at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

R-L: Chairman House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on investigation of central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Termination Dismissal of Staff, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo,  with a member of the committee, Hon. Sada Soli during an investigative hearing on the Retirement of over 1,000(one thousand) staff of the CBN and the Associated #50,000,000,000(Fifty Billion pay Off Scheme at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Interactive Section: Members House of Rep Committee on Fed. Polytechnics , Mgt Staff of Fed Polytechnic Ngodo Isiuchi, Abia state, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Sun award 2023 held at Eko hotel in Lagos.

NewChampion

Speaker’s House of Reps inspection of Constituency projects in Kaduna

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO