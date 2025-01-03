Ihiala Burial Attack: Soludo places N10m bounty on head of each assailant, warns against a repeat performance

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has announced a N10 million bounty for information leading to the capture of each of the gunmen responsible for an attack during a burial ceremony in Ihiala last Monday.

He stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late Bridget Akanma Onuchukwu in Umuike, Ubahuekwem Ihiala, in Ihiala local government area of the state.

In his speech, Soludo expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of seven individuals, including two security personnel.

The assailants on arrival at the venue opened fire at the gathering, targeting security operatives stationed near the Local Government Headquarters as they fled the scene.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and reassured the community that those responsible for the violent act would be brought to justice.

He said, “We will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended. All of them will pay for it”

“We are on their trail as we speak. Anybody that will avail us of information that will lead to their arrest will be appreciated. Ihiala security is currently being discussed and will be unveiled soon.

“We must rise, we must not let this thing happen again. We are placing a N10 million bounty on their heads. Anybody that can help us get these people that committed this heinous crime will be rewarded to the tune of N10m by the government. Ihiala must rise and say, enough is enough. The community must come together now. The people doing this are inside Ihiala.

The Governor further placed curses on the assailants saying, “Anyone that took part in this crime, will never see good, their family, their children, their generation. I say this as i stand on this land. This has to stop. If you are a youth leader, PG and you say you don’t have information about what is going on, then, you are not supposed to occupy that position. We must rise, we must not let this thing happen again.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2