Gov Fubara signs N1.188trn Rivers 2025 budget into law

•Insists only Oko- Jumbo-led assembly exists

.As APC declares budget presentation to 3-man assembly Illegal, tragic

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has insisted that there is only one House of Assembly existing in the State, and it is led by Rt Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Governor Fubara made the clarification shortly after giving assent to the Rivers State Appropriation Law No.1 of 2025, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Governor said the records need to be put straight to address insinuations in some quarters about a possible splitter in the Legislature, and stated that there is no such division.

Governor Fubara stated: “I want to say this, maybe, for some persons somewhere who are still mixing up issues. We have only one Rivers State House of Assembly, and that Assembly is headed by Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo”.

He described those who abdicated their mandate in the House as a group of friends who had embarked on Sinbad journey, and half-way into the journey, they decided to return, saying, “It is too late. We are not going back. As far as I am concerned, we have moved on.”

Governor Fubara said that as it stands now, the focus of his administration is to do everything possible in defending the interest of Rivers State and the integrity of governance, and assured that with the 2025 budget now signed, every projection made in it will be addressed to deliver hope and good life to all residents in the State.

He said, “We will make sure that we kick-start, so that the record of performance that was accorded by this administration in the year 2024 will be higher in this year, 2025.

“Let me first thank the Rivers State House of Assembly for doing a very diligent job, and also realizing the task that we have ahead of us, which is to continue to work for Rivers people. So, I want to thank you for working very hard and ensuring that we hit the ground running this New Year.”

Governor Fubara also commended members of the State Executive Council, which he described as the management team, especially the Deputy Governor, for their support and cooperation, and particularly thanked the Commissioners for Finance, and Budget, as well as the Acting Chairman of Rivers State Internal Revenue Board, for the wonderful job they did last year.

He noted, “We expect you to do more because we have a bigger task ahead of us. We have made some promises to our people. Education, Health and Agriculture; we must make sure we make a good impact just like we have done in the areas of the road and other aspects of the economy. We made a promise to you (Rivers people) that we will continue to protect, defend and promote the interest of our dear State.”

In his speech, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, asserted that Rivers people witnessed unprecedented growth in the State made possible by the administration of Governor Fubara in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education, social welfare, security and other sectors.

Rt Hon Oko-Jumbo pointed to how Governor Fubara has become the beacon of hope of the common man on the streets, because, according to him, they are happy with the positive impact his leadership style has afforded them.

The Speaker explained that Governor Fubara has paid Rivers civil servants and pensioners N100,000.00 Christmas Bonus, the second time; and approved and paid N85,000.00 minimum wage (salary) to civil servants, which has stood him out as a leader that prioritises the well-being of the people.

He said, “Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of strategic planning and partnership. We have no doubt that you will carry out the task of developing and delivering the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of Rivers State. So, Your Excellency, on behalf of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, we want to say thank you for being the People’s Governor and thank you for the strategic partnership with the Legislature. Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of exponential growth in Rivers State.”

Presenting the 2025 Budget to Governor Fubara for assent, Leader of the House, Hon Sokari Goodboy Sokari, said the total projected estimate of N1,188,962,739,932.36 for the 2025 fiscal year indicated a huge leap from the previous year’s figure, indicating progress and assuring multiplication of comfort that good leadership can provide.

Hon Sokari also noted the strategic allocations for Recurrent and Capital expenditures that provide for the welfare of workers and retirees, more development projects, as well as savings that will be made from accruing revenues.

In a furious reaction, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has lambasted Governor Siminalayi Fubara over his decision to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to 3 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday December 30th, 2024 presented a budget proposal of N1.188 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year, to a 3-man faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Victor Oko-Jumbo. The budget was later passed into law on Thursday January 2, 2025.

Briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Okocha declared the presentation of the budget to just 3 out of 30 members of the State House of Assembly illegal, null and void.

He criticized Governor Fubara for ignoring the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers which according to him is majority and recognised by law, to present the 2025 budget to 3 members, despite the ruling by Justice Omotosho which mandated that last year’s (2024) budget be represented to the Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, accusing him (Fubara) of violating court rulings and showing disregard for the rule of law with his actions.

He said, “What is happening in Rivers State is indeed in the shores of tragedy, it can’t be a comedy.

“It is unfortunate, unthinkable and unimaginable that a Governor who wasn’t thrown down from heaven to become governor. A governor who had risen through the help ranks, if for nothing else, he was a full blown civil servant in the ministry of finance, the governor served as a director of finance and administration, DFA government house, the governor had served as permanent secretary in-charge of funds government house. He also served as accountant general of the state.

“It means of course that he is not a toddler in the business of budgets and how it’s presented, he has witnessed presentations of budgets.

“The presentation of the 2025 budget to three lawmakers is illegal, illegitimate, it is abnormal, an anathema, it can’t stand the test of legal judgment.”

Chief Tony Okocha who said he foresaw greater political hostility in the state in 2025, accused Governor Fubara of fuelling the crisis in the state, rather than fostering peace and reconciliation.

“I expected the governor to use the new year to extend an olive branch and promote peace, but instead, he continues to fuel the flames of division,” he said.

Okocha also criticized the governor for allegedly denying the pro-Wike 27 Rivers House of Assembly members their allowances and salaries for about 11 months.

“That is to show you how vindictive the Governor can be. In different judgments, including the mediation by Mr president, there is a clause that says to let the state assembly do their jobs unfettered, do not interfere with their business. In other words, in everything including their allowances and their salaries or whatever must be given to them,” he said.

