Fun Seekers , families enjoy 10-Day Festive Season Experience under Indomie’s Record-Breaking Tallest Christmas Tree

L-R… Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, Digital Marketing Manager, Indomie Nigeria; Ebere Anajama, Christmas Campaign Project Manager, Indomie Nigeria; Tomike A. Adeoye, Social Media Influencer; Jamiu Shobajo, National BTL Manager, Indomie Nigeria; At Indomie Mall Activation, Jara Mall, Lagos, 24, December, 2024.

Indomie Noodles brought festive cheer with its record-breaking tallest Christmas Tree, creating a magical experience for families and fun seekers. Part of the Season to Show Some Love campaign, this 10-day celebration ran from December 20th to 29th in Lagos and December 21st to 30th in Ibadan, offering free festive fun for everyone.

Located at Jara Mall in Ikeja and Palms Mall in Ibadan, the Indomie tree, adorned with twinkling lights and festive ornaments, stood as a symbol of love, unity, and the joy of the season. Visitors were welcomed with music, games, face painting, and dance sessions, making the malls vibrant hubs of holiday joy.

A standout moment came on December 24th, when influencer Tomike Adeoye made a surprise appearance at Jara Mall, entertaining the crowd with fun challenges and dances. The presence of Indomie Santa added even more excitement, making the event unforgettable.

A highlight of the celebration was the Santa Costume Competition, encouraging visitors to dress up as Santa and spread joy. Winners, including Samuel Adebola, Deborah Ugbana, and Eniola Folarin, received prizes, while everyone left feeling like a winner. Children also shared their Indomie prizes with others, reflecting the campaign’s values of giving and togetherness.

The Campaign Project Manager, Ebere Anajama explained the goal of the campaign saying, “We tried to reach our consumers at all touchpoints, from the Indomie Santa takeover to the neighbourhood surprise visit, and even to this mall activation. Indomie wants to let its consumers know, that despite the tough year, the brand will continue to show love, create fun experiences and deliver quality products,”.

Visitors were treated to delicious servings of freshly cooked Indomie Noodles, adding the perfect ending to a day of holiday fun. The experience, which ran until December 30th, highlighted Indomie’s commitment to spreading love, fostering community, and creating lasting memories during the festive season.

