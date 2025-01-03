FERMA debunks alleged neglect of South East in road construction

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Board member representing South East zone in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala has debunked the misconception making rounds that South East zone was being neglected in road construction and maintenance by the Federal government.

He maintained that roads in the region have been receiving good attention under President Bola Tinubu.

Ugbala stated this in his Okoffia hometown, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while interacting with journalists.

He noted that Enugu/ Onitsha road was under construction including 9th mile/ Gboko/Makurdi road and some other roads with the zone benefiting from coastal road projects of the Tinubu administration.

Ugbala opined that a lot of roads in the zone have been accommodated by the President in this year’s budget.

He stressed the need for the roads to be maintained in that it is not the best only to build roads, but to maintain the roads also, adding that when they build roads and they are not maintained, they lose everything they have.

“The nation is just like a basket and there is food. Everybody is scrambling for more. But even if that had ever been in practice before we came on board.I know that the Southeast roads are receiving good attention. We are benefiting from the coastal road too, the ring road.

“These are things that have never happened to us. From Enugu to Onitsha is under construction. From Gboko to Makurdi coming to 9th miles is under construction.

“So, I think Southeast, if ever we are neglected. I don’t think that the present administration is neglecting us. All we need is to exercise patience with our president and of course the Minister for Works.We are going to get the best of this administration. That is why we call on our people to continue to support”, he stated.

Ugbala, a former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), advocated for maintenance culture on road projects for durability.

“We are aware that as a nation we need to work very seriously on our maintenance culture. Because the best is not only to build roads, the best is to maintain the roads. When you build roads and they are not maintained, you find out that we are losing everything we have.

“The President has given us a marching order to make sure that all the roads in the nation are being attended to. Our idea is that there should be an aggressiveness in attending to that responsibility. If you watch from Abakaliki to Enugu you see that there is maintenance going on by FEMA.

“You can see maintenance going on from Abakaliki to Afikpo. We are still attending it. There are eight places that need urgent attention. If you go across Abia to Enugu State and parts of Anambra, in fact all the Southeast states are receiving attention.

“This year we want to improve what we have been doing. A lot of roads have been accommodated in the budget.

Our resources may not be enough in line with our demands, but we are concerned with making sure that there is transparency. We place value on money for what we do. It is not easy battling with the contractors”.

