Business & Economy

CSR story telling: NOVVA Media & Communications wins LaPRIGA Award for excellence

by Peter Anayo085

NOVVA Media & Communications has been recognized for its outstanding work in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) story telling at the prestigious LaPRIGA Awards.

The agency was honored with the award for”Best in Brand Storytelling in CSR” for its impactful campaigns executed on behalf of its client, Rector Cares Foundation,for their Opi Water project, which provided access to clean water to a community in Nsukka that hadn’t had good water in decades.

The project marked the foundation’s fifth water project in a fourth Nigerian state, fulfilling their goal of providing clean water access to underserved communities.

Also, this accolade underscores NOVVA’s commitment to crafting compelling narratives that not only showcase the positive impact of their clients’ CSR initiatives but also inspire and engage stakeholders.

Through innovative story telling techniques,the agency has successfully translated complex CSR projects into powerful and resonant messages that resonate with target audiences.

Principal Consultant, NOVVA Media & Communications, Adaoha Njemanze said, “We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our team, who consistently strive to elevate the story telling of our clients’ CSR efforts.

“We believe that effective story telling is crucial in driving positive social change, and we are proud to be at the fore front of this movement,” she said.

NOVVA Media & Communications has a proven track record of success in developing and  executing integrated communications strategies that deliver measurable results.

The agency’s expertise spans a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to, corporate and entertainment industries.

The 9th edition of the LaPRIGA Awards, themed’ The Shining Stars,’ was a vibrant gathering of industry leaders.

It brought together prominent figures from the integrated marketing communications sector, attracting stakeholders from the corporate, private, and public sectors.

 

