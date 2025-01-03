Christmas, not complete without Christians reaching out to others, says Cleric

PATRICK WEMAMBU

Charismatic pastor, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) James Urien of the St. Paul’s Chaplaincy, Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Delta State has explained that Christmas is not complete without Christians reaching out to as many people as they could possibly encounter in every day life.

He stated this Sunday while celebrating Mass in his Chaplaincy. When God visits Christians at yuletide, they are blessed with the gift of joy which is transformative – the priest affirmed. He, therefore, directed those concerned who experience the bubble of happiness to endeavour to share it with others.

Hear him; “Christmas will not be complete without our reaching out to others. Usually, we reach out to/visit relatives and friends but we can visit those who are not expecting visitations like those in the hospitals, jails, orphanages, poor families etc. This is a visitation that enables us to bring joy to others. We receive by giving. One of the ways of giving is visitations.

John (the Baptist) was still in the womb when Jesus visited. He was excited and acknowledged Jesus’ presence. How excited are we about God’s visitation this Christmas?”

Elucidating further, the chaplain noted that people love pleasant surprises which create the impression that they are loved. These also give a great sense of joy beyond the expression of words. Most of the time, the speaker continued, such surprises come to us when we least expect them. Individuals were, thus, charged to organise some surprises for their families and loved ones this Christmas as charity begins at home.

Urging believers to strive towards making others feel important even if they have little to offer in return – the sermonist disclosed that simple greetings could go a long way in making someone’s day. Imagining the excitement from the visitation of Mary to Elizabeth as John leapt for joy in the womb, the clergyman inquired from his audience what visitation from them might cause such excitement for others. Give someone a pleasant surprise for Christmas, he pleaded.

Fr. Urien spoke on the theme of divine promises; “The blessings we enjoy include life, health, upliftment, security, prosperity etc. We are favoured by God. Most of these favours are undeserved. Although Bethlehem was the least of the tribe of Judah, something good emerged from her. Jesus was born in a poor hovel in Bethlehem. God chooses the humble and works in unexpected ways.

Mary is from a poor family. However, she was the one chosen by God to conceive and give birth to the saviour of the world. It shows there is no place too small, too dark, too lonely, too high that God can not visit. God will surprise you.”

Gospelizing on the essence of being aware of God’s presence, the parishioners of St. Paul’s Chaplaincy were informed that even John (the Baptist) in the womb and Elizabeth acknowledged God’s presence. The members would do well, thus, to do the same. Just as it is important for Christians not only to be aware of God’s presence but to be willing to relate and have an encounter with Him, the preacher observed that too often believers hardly acknowledge the Creator much less respect His presence.

Alluding to the behaviour of a few people at Mass – without reverence – Fr. Urien regretted that there are worshippers who show more respect to important personalities than to God. They were advised to desist from such an act while carrying the presence of God with them in relating with others.

The man of God went on to invite the church to be missionaries; “Mary was a missionary and carried Jesus in her womb and brought blessings to Elizabeth. How do we carry Christ to others like Mary? As communicants, we receive the Holy Eucharist but are we able to bring that presence to others after the Mass? Are we also open to acknowledging God’s presence through the power of the Holy Spirit? Let us proclaim the Goodnews of God’s kingdom.

Sometimes, we feel too small and believe our impact will not be significant in the mission of saving souls.”

Bethlehem may be small but there is a mission to accomplish, Fr. Urien reiterated – warning that Christ is the highest gift we can give to those we love. Let us, therefore, bring the joy of Christmas and God’s presence to others through little gestures of love, kindness, generosity, simplicity, smile, etc, the priest concluded.

