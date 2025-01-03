Buhari never opposed Tinubu’s desire to become President – Ex-DG VON, Okechukwu

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has debunked the statement made by Senator Babafemi Ojudu claiming that former President Mohammadu Buhari did not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to seek election as president during the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

Osita Okechukwu, a die-hard Buhari supporter explained that such misinformation was diversionary and calculated to sow discord between the two eminent citizens.

Mr Okechukwu said Ojudu’s comment was unpatriotic and less than factual, stating that the true position was that, “there was split opinion on whether to support Tinubu or not and Buhari sided with the camp led by the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, quoting the Holy Quran that he cannot ditch the man who stood by him through thick and thin but will prefer that delegates should elect whoever is their choice at the Eagle Square.”

While speaking with newsmen in Abujà, Okechukwu was reminded that Ojudu was then the political adviser and knew the inner workings of the Presidency more than him but Okechukwu retorted by stating that there was division in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet immediately after the report of the Screening Committee headed by former Chairman of APC, John Oyegun was submitted.

He said “The argument centered on whether some of the twenty-three presidential aspirants including Tinubu should be disqualified following a plethora of allegations flying around.

“The only truth in Ojudu’s statement was that Buhari did not mobilise for any of the 23 aspirants not even for Senator Ahmed Lawan. Truly if Buhari was in support of Lawan, he would have disclosed this to the APC Governors Forum that prodded him serially to tell them who to vote for.

“The assignment couldn’t have been left to the then National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to inform only the National Working Committee. The Aso Villa is the arena for such important message.” Okechukwu retorted.

