24.7 C
Lagos
January 3, 2025
Trending now

Tarabans get Christmas rice palliative from Tinubu

FERMA debunks alleged neglect of South East in road construction

Buhari never opposed Tinubu’s desire to become President – Ex-DG VON, Okechukwu

Gov Fubara signs N1.188trn Rivers 2025 budget into law

FG’s economic reforms should reduce high inflation, interest rates, address business shutdowns…

New year Service at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos

NSA unveils new anti-kidnap outfit to combat crime in 2025

2025: ASUU draws battle line with FG over non-implementation of agreements

Obasanjo: How NNPC rejected Dangote’s $750m move to fix P.H, Warri, Kaduna…

290 FCT Christian Pilgrims depart for Holy Land amidst advice on good…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Buhari never opposed Tinubu’s desire to become President – Ex-DG VON, Okechukwu

by Peter Anayo085

CYRIL  MBAH , Abuja

 

The former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has debunked the statement made by Senator Babafemi Ojudu claiming that former President Mohammadu Buhari did not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to seek election as president during the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

Osita Okechukwu, a die-hard Buhari supporter explained that such misinformation was diversionary and calculated to sow discord between the two eminent citizens.

Mr Okechukwu said Ojudu’s comment was unpatriotic and less than factual, stating that the true position was that, “there was split opinion on whether to support Tinubu or not and Buhari sided with the camp led by the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, quoting the Holy Quran that he cannot ditch the man who stood by him through thick and thin but will prefer that delegates should elect whoever is their choice at the Eagle Square.”

While speaking with newsmen in Abujà, Okechukwu was reminded that Ojudu was then the political adviser and knew the inner workings of the Presidency more than him but Okechukwu retorted by stating that there was division in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet immediately after the report of the Screening Committee headed by former Chairman of APC, John Oyegun was submitted.

He said “The argument centered on whether some of the twenty-three presidential aspirants including Tinubu should be disqualified following a plethora of allegations flying around.

“The only truth in Ojudu’s statement was that Buhari did not mobilise for any of the 23 aspirants not even for Senator Ahmed Lawan. Truly if Buhari was in support of Lawan, he would have disclosed this to the APC Governors Forum that prodded him serially to tell them who to vote for.

“The assignment couldn’t have been left to the then National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to inform only the National Working Committee. The Aso Villa is the arena for such important message.” Okechukwu retorted.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Plateau APC group lashes anti-Nentawe’s over humanitarian ministerial nomination

NewChampion

LG poll: Ogun declares Friday work-free day

Peter Anayo

Atiku, Obasanjo unite against women trafficking, child labour in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO