Bellingham grabs Real Madrid late Valencia win after Vinicius red

Jude Bellingham made amends for missing a penalty by snatching 10-man Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Valencia on Friday to take them top of LaLiga after winger Vinicius Junior was sent off.

Huro Duro sent the hosts ahead in the first half of a feisty clash but Luka Modric levelled for Carlo Ancelotti’s side before Bellingham pounced in stoppage time.

Vinicius, who squared off with Valencia supporters who racially abused him at the same stadium in 2022, was dismissed for shoving Los Che goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the neck with little over 10 minutes remaining.

Madrid were trailing at the time but Bellingham set up veteran midfielder Modric to level in the 85th minute and spark a superb comeback.

Bellingham broke in to strike in the 96th minute after a Valencia defensive error, sending Madrid two points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, having played a game more than Diego Simeone’s team.

Los Blancos’ trip to face Valencia was postponed at the end of October after devastating flooding in the region on Spain’s east coast.

Sitting 19th, Valencia appointed Carlos Corberan to replace former coach Ruben Baraja during the winter break, pinching the Spaniard from English Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The hosts made a strong start with Duro forcing Thibaut Courtois into a smart early save.

At the other end Vinicius’ effort was well blocked by Cesar Tarrega on the slide.

With Madrid’s star-studded attack shackled, Valencia made the breakthrough after 27 minutes.

Dimitri Foulquier cut the ball back for Javi Guerra, whose shot was superbly saved by Courtois but Duro turned the rebound into the empty net.

Vinicius was booked for complaining after a soft penalty appeal was waved away, much to the home fans’ delight.

PENALTY WOES

Mbappe was kept silent in the first half but a burst of pace in behind early in the second earned Madrid a penalty, when Tarrega was adjudged to have brought him down.

Bellingham was tasked with dispatching the spot kick but jumped just before he struck the ball and skidded a low effort against the post.

Replays indicated Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski was off his line when the penalty was taken, but it was not spotted by the officials.

Mbappe, who missed two penalties for Madrid before Christmas himself, thought he had pulled Los Blancos level when he skipped around Dimitrievski and tucked home, but he was fractionally offside.

Rodrygo headed over when he might have levelled as Madrid turned the screw and was brought off for Brahim Diaz as Ancelotti took action.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men when Vinicius shoved Dimitrievski in the back of the neck after Valencia’s goalkeeper had pushed him, after the Brazilian hit the deck under a fair challenge in the box.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Madrid pulled level when Bellingham nudged the ball through for substitute Modric, 39, to stab home.

The former Borussia Dortmund man snatched the winner when Foulquier’s poor pass put teammate Hugo Guillamon under pressure, and Bellingham raced on to his attempted back pass to finish with aplomb.

Luis Rioja struck the post with a vicious effort from distance in the 100th minute, inches away from snatching his side a draw.

Valencia, who have not won in LaLiga since November, are four points from safety.

