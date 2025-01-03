34.1 C
Lagos
January 3, 2025
Trending now

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome expends $1.5 million on FALA as fresh 10 winners…

Ambassador Aduda pledges to move MOD to next level

Oji River council chair moves council from ‘junction town’ to investment banking…

Ihiala Burial Attack: Soludo places N10m bounty on head of each assailant,…

CSR story telling: NOVVA Media & Communications wins LaPRIGA Award for excellence

Instigative hearing on CBN staff retirement held in Abuja

2025: Ajadi urges Tinubu, govs to make citizens’ welfares priority……Admonishes wealthy Nigerians…

Molue bus accident inflicts severe injuries, causes traffic disruption on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Christmas, not complete without Christians reaching out to others, says Cleric

Fun Seekers , families enjoy 10-Day Festive Season Experience under Indomie’s Record-Breaking…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Ambassador Aduda pledges to move MOD to next level

by Peter Anayo055

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU , Abuja

 

The new Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda has pledged to improve on the performance of the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni.

He stated this during the handover ceremony by the outgoing Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Dr. Ibrahim Kana Mni to Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the new Permanent Secretary at Ship House, Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Asonye Daberechi , Amb. Aduda stated that the MOD is like home coming because he is a product of Military background family, has good knowledge of Military veterans and destiny has brought us back.

In addition, with the very good testimonies about the achievements of Dr. Kana, we shall take it further to the next level so that his efforts will not be in vain.

He called for honesty amongst the Staff of MOD which is the key to success in all endeavors. He promised to build on the foundation which Kana has laid to further add value to the system.

Furthermore, Amb. Aduda called for Commitment, Courage, and Excellence to duty and that he does not joke with the welfare of his Staff and so solicited their cooperation in all ramifications.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Reps C’ttee query Perm Sec over N1.4b abandoned road project

Peter Anayo

Women demand more inclusion in governance, claim they’re 50% of Nigeria’s population

Editor

Bayelsa Monarch Hails NDDC Development Projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO