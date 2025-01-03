Ambassador Aduda pledges to move MOD to next level

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The new Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda has pledged to improve on the performance of the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni.

He stated this during the handover ceremony by the outgoing Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Dr. Ibrahim Kana Mni to Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the new Permanent Secretary at Ship House, Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Asonye Daberechi , Amb. Aduda stated that the MOD is like home coming because he is a product of Military background family, has good knowledge of Military veterans and destiny has brought us back.

In addition, with the very good testimonies about the achievements of Dr. Kana, we shall take it further to the next level so that his efforts will not be in vain.

He called for honesty amongst the Staff of MOD which is the key to success in all endeavors. He promised to build on the foundation which Kana has laid to further add value to the system.

Furthermore, Amb. Aduda called for Commitment, Courage, and Excellence to duty and that he does not joke with the welfare of his Staff and so solicited their cooperation in all ramifications.

