2025: Ajadi urges Tinubu, govs to make citizens’ welfares priority……Admonishes wealthy Nigerians to help the needy  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the federal and state governments to make citizens’ welfare as priority in this new year 2025, as well urging the wealthy Nigerians as a matter of giving back to the society to imbibe the spirit of helping the needy, the downtrodden masses.

Ajadi, who is also a renowned philanthropist, said putting the welfare of citizens as priority has promoted many countries of the World and bringing them to the limelight.

He made this known while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the New Year Party organized by Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited on New Year in Bullion Go-Neat park, Ibafo, Ogun State, where Taye Currency, 9ice, Femi Lancaster, Tope Indomie and the new artiste of Bullion Records, Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, entertained the guests.

According to him, “Let me first of all congratulate all Nigerians especially the Ogun State residents that made it into the New Year 2025. I pray that things that have not been working well in their households will begin to work well in the Mighty name of God. Whatever we lay our hands on will be prosper in this New Year.

“I want to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the State Governors that they should please put the citizens’ welfare in the front burner this New Year.

“My advice for both the federal and the state governments is that they should take the citizens’ welfare as the number one priority. When you make your citizens number one on your agenda, they will add value to the nation and the country will be ranked high among the nations of the World.

“There is no way your country will be doing well, that the world will not give you recognition. If you travel from here to other countries of the world, you will realize that countries that put the welfare of their citizens as priorities are enjoying the fruitfulness of that now.

“So, in this New Year, my advice is that government should make sure that as they formulate policies, they should create policies that will enhance the living conditions of the people. They should formulate policies that will benefit Nigerians so that we will not continue facing setbacks. You can see how we lost a lot number of people recently.

“This is as a result of we are not getting it right; we failed to bring to the fore the exact policies that needed to be introduced for the masses. Had it been that government has seen it as something important and produced foodstuffs at affordable rate during the last festivity period of Christmas and New Year celebration, it would have reduced the number of people that are feeling hungers in their homes”.

Ajadi also called on well-to-do Nigerians to assist the less privileged, saying this is important as government alone cannot provide the needs of the less privileged people.

“Every year, I try to bring happiness to the people especially Nigerians by entertaining them on the first day of the year, aside New Year, I give to the needy constantly, I want others to emulate this and bring joy and happiness to the people in their neighbourhood. I want everyone to note that even if you keep the whole world into your account, when you die, you will not take the money along. Your family members may not even have access to the money. So, therefore, as much as God has blessed you, use your money to help Nigerians. Use it to help the masses so that those who are looking for ways to feed themselves, you will put something to their mouths. And as you are doing this, God will keep blessing you from different angles”.

Ajadi has also vowed that he would continue to empower the youths despite the harsh economy because according to him, they are the future of the country.

“What I stand for is to see Nigeria youths becoming useful. They should rise from nobody to somebody. I will continue to do that because I am a youth ambassador. I know I can’t do it alone, but if I can contribute my quota, definitely, it will reduce the number of Nigeria’s jobless youths. It is one of my priorities and I will continue doing it”, he added.

For a better society