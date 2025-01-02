We’ll frustrate anyone attempting to stop governance in Rivers – Gov Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has warned that his administration will not leave any stone unturned to checkmate and frustrate anyone or group of persons attempting to stop the government from delivering good governance to the good people of the State.

He also assured that with the strong support of the pillars and frontiers of the political class and leaders, particularly those who built the foundational structures of Rivers politics, his administration will not allow any detractor or shenanigan to take the State and its people for a ride to going forward.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while addressing Rivers people at a 2025 New Year State Banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday night.

He expressed confidence that with the strong organic support of former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Sir Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; former deputy governors, Sir Gabriel Toby and Engr Tele Ikuru; Senators John Azuta-Mbata, Lee Maeba, Andrew Uchendu, Adawari Michael Pepple; former national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; former transport minister, Dr Abiye Sekibo; Amb Orji Ngofa; and other former and current elected political office holders and leaders at all levels, with proven integrity and accomplishments, no detractor would stand on the way of the State Government in achieving the giant strides it has set for itself.

The Governor said this year, “We will ensure we protect the integrity of this state, at all cost. We won’t allow anybody to take this state for a ride. It doesn’t matter the approach I will use. It’s not going to be a fight. We will follow the issues as we did with the case when they (detractors) started begging. Nothing will stop us from not achieving the purpose of governance in this State.”

With strong confidence and faith in God and the people, the Governor said, “We are not bothered about what they (opposition) will come with. God will always have a way to save us from them. They are going to come, but we are not worried. We are equal to the task. I honestly thank our leaders, from Dr. Peter Odili, Sir Celestine Omehia, Sen John Azuta Mbata, Sir Austin Opara, Prince Uche Secondus, Dr. Abiye Sekibo; to others, for the organic support you are giving to our government.

“A lot of persons would not understand what is really happening. This is not to say we did not have people that were with us and following us and fighting. But one of the reasons why they (detractors) are where they are today is that they do not have any (strong) face (in Rivers politics) with them. The beginning and the end of politics in this State is Sir Peter Odili. And if he is sitting with us (here), who do they have with them?

“This Dr. Odili is the right face and right image of our State. These are the frontiers of Rivers State politics. Men and women that have distinguished themselves are sitting with us (here). People who have contributed in several ways to make Rivers State what it is, not rented people they bring for dinner”, he added.

He recalled that the events of 2024, were a mixed bag of daunting challenges, but quickly added that the year ended with his administration scoring more gains than losses, “2024 was not an easy year, but it was great for us in the end. About this time last year, we were not in a very pleasant mood, for fear of what might happen, because of the boasting of those who believe they control life”.

But while boldly projecting the 2025 outlook, the Governor said, “We will continue to put our trust in God as 2024 had been a wonderful year. We had our losses, and our gains. But the most important thing is that our gains surpassed the losses. We can boldly say 2024 was a good year for Rivers State. And year 2025, with your support, we are going to build on the gains of last year.”

He restated his administration’s determination to sustain the Rivers First policy, saying, “We will continue to protect the lives of our people and provide the required services in our State. We are not going to lower our guards. Rather, we will raise our bar because what is speaking for us today is the achievements we are making in the face of obvious distractions.

“Therefore, raising the bar will be our own way of telling the world that no matter what is happening here, we mean well for the state and know what we are doing. It is not going to be easy. I know. God, at times, keeps evil people to live long to continue their evil, not because He does not know what to do but activities of evil people also keep the righteous people awake,” he stressed.

Governor Fubara commended everyone in the State for their organic support and solicited for more support in 2025, emphasising, “We are not going to do it alone because we have not made these gains alone. Whatever win we scored today, it is not myself alone, but the government and the support received from every one of you. I cannot pay you back for doing what is right for your State. It is our State, and at the end of the day, we are building a better future for those to take over after us. That is my own dream for the State.”

The Governor noted that it is not about power and what is done today, but sustaining a system that will be self-preserving, on which everyone can stand and be proud of the State, explaining, “I strongly believe that because of our desire to build, not our (private) supermarkets, or our hotels, but to build a (resilient) State, there is no way we will not succeed because our interest is not for self, but the collective interest of our people.”

He assured that 2025 is going to be a year of all-around achievements, declaring that by February 2025, his administration will embark on projects’ commissioning in other sectors, emphasising, “This time around, not roads. Our Fire Service, you can see what we are doing there. For over nine years, there was no functional Fire Service, but today, I can proudly tell you that we have bought all the vehicles, and we are remodelling the offices”.

The Governor added, “Education is the only instrument that can help our youths to avoid criminality and crime. Our State is behind in education, as our primary schools are shadows of themselves. You can see the provisions we made in our budget, and we are making sure education is given the required attention in this State.

“We have done much on health but we are going to spend more because you have to be alive to work. We are doing what we know is right, and doing those things that you can stand anywhere after our administration to defend us that our decisions were right. Nothing will stop us from achieving the purpose of governance in this State”, he vowed.

In his welcome remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, noted that the outgone year had been a wonderful one, and commended Governor Fubara, for being focused as an emancipator of the State, saying no matter the antics of the enemies, their acts to distract the government will continue to fail.

While proposing the toast for the New Year, a member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said that Governor Fubara’s leadership qualities are a testament to the success of the administration, and prayed for the peace, unity and prosperity of the State, urging the “prodigals” to return home to join in the rebuilding of the Treasure Base of the Nation for future generations.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2