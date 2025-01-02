Trinity House Church,  Cross Over Night service  to Usher in  the year held in  Lagos  

R-L … Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; ­­PDP governorship candidate for Edo 2024 Election, Mr. Asue Ighodalo and Pastor Olu-Victor Oyinloye; during the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, preaching to the worshipers.

Cross section of worshipers singing to the Lord .

Cross section of worshipers praying to God.

Cross section of Choristers singing unto the Lord.

Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, praying for the new comers .

Cross section of worshippers rejoicing and giving God the glory for the new year during the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

