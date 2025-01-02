23.2 C
Lagos
January 2, 2025
Trending now

Trinity House Church,  Cross Over Night service  to Usher in  the year held in  Lagos  

South East killings: Experts in US, Europe invite UN, Int’l Criminal Court,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 2, 2025

Lagos First Lady welcomes first babies of the year in three general…

Gov Yusuf lauds Kano people in new year message, unveils vision for…

2025 is a year of hope renewal, greater opportunities for Plateau people…

Ensure fairness, justice in appointments, projects, Katura tasks govts

Onitsha Bridgehead, environs: Most notorious for sundry corrupt practices, brutalities by military,…

Tinubu to Governors: You’re the most important link to development, prosperity

2025: A Year of Prosperity, Abundance

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Trinity House Church,  Cross Over Night service  to Usher in  the year held in  Lagos  

by Peter Anayo090

R-L … Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; ­­PDP governorship candidate for  Edo 2024 Election, Mr. Asue Ighodalo and Pastor Olu-Victor Oyinloye; during the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, preaching to the worshipers.

Cross section of worshipers singing to the Lord .

Cross section of worshipers praying to God.

Cross section of Choristers singing unto the Lord.

Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, praying for the new comers .

Cross section of worshippers rejoicing and giving God the glory for the new year during the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Book Launch the Pharmaceutical industry, drug Production in Nigeria written by Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Professor , Mrs Audrey Joe – Ezigbo Son, Udochukwu weds Betabong Xavier Thompson in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Int’l Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO