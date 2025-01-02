Rivers elders condemn Wike for attacking Odili, demand apology

The Concerned Elders of Rivers State have condemned recent remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, directed at elder statesman and former Governor of the state, Peter Odili.

Wike, also a former Governor of Rivers State, recently claimed at a public function that he had brought Odili out of political obscurity.

He also referred to Odili as a “General Overseer,” referencing the appointments of Odili’s wife, Justice Mary Odili (retired), and his daughter, Dr Adaeze Oreh, to key positions in Rivers State by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night, signed by former Governor Sir Celestine Omehia, former Deputy Governor Tele Ikuru, and 12 others, the elders described Wike’s comments as unbecoming and disrespectful.

The statement read, “We, the Concerned Elders of Rivers State, issue this statement with a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to uphold the values of respect, unity, and decorum that have long been the foundation of our society.

“It is unfortunate that the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, used a church event this week at Oroigwe to insult a former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, a highly respected elder statesman, and his family.

“Such behaviour is unbecoming and runs contrary to the traditions of mutual respect and deference to wisdom and experience that we hold dear in Rivers State.”

The elders highlighted the importance of dialogue and respectful engagement to address grievances, stressing that disrespect towards elders undermines community values.

“Elders are custodians of our heritage, wisdom, and values. Any affront to their dignity is an injury to the entire community.

This is why we strongly condemn Nyesom Wike’s unfortunate remarks and his repeated disregard for dignified persons and institutions, including respected traditional rulers and clergymen,” they said.

The elders linked Wike’s comments to Dr Odili’s advice against an alleged impeachment plot targeting the current Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

“The only reason for Nyesom Wike’s outburst against Dr. Peter Odili is that Dr Odili, in a statesmanly manner, advised him against plotting the impeachment of Governor Fubara, who has been in office for just over three months.

“When Wike refused to heed the advice and continued to plot the destabilisation of the government, Dr Odili sided with the Governor in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

“This is why Wike is acting like a proverbial child who burns his fingers despite warnings from his elders.”

The elders defended Dr Odili’s achievements, including the establishment of the Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), which they described as a privately funded project that has benefited Rivers State through collaboration with the government.

“The support Rivers State provided to PUMS is for the benefit of the people, and Dr Peter Odili must be commended for his vision, not vilified,” they stated.

They also addressed Wike’s allegations about Odili’s family appointments, noting that there is no law barring the qualified relatives of former leaders from holding public office.

“There is no justification for Wike’s criticism. If his wife can serve as a Justice of the Court of Appeal while he is a Minister, why should Dr Odili’s family members not hold public office if they are qualified? This hypocrisy cannot stand.”

The elders demanded an unreserved apology from Wike to Dr Odili, his family, and the people of Rivers State.

“Wike must tender an unreserved apology to Dr Peter Odili, his wife, and his children for the disrespect and abuses he has directed at them.

He must also apologise to the people of Rivers State for the embarrassment his actions have caused the state.

