Probity: Finance ministry inaugurates anti-corruption, transparency unit

The Federal Ministry of Finance has taken a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the public service with the inauguration of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Committee.

According to a statement by the Director of information and Public Relations of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, the Permanent Secretary, of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, stated that the inauguration of the Anti-Corruption Committee marked a decisive step in the collective commitment to foster integrity, accountability and transparency within the public service.

She emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that “combating corruption is not the responsibility of ACTU alone but requires the collective effort of all staff in the Ministry.”

Mrs. Jafiya urged everyone to “embrace this initiative wholeheartedly, support the Committee’s work, and demonstrate our commitment to ethical behaviour in all our dealings.”

The Permanent Secretary assured the Committee of her unwavering support and collaboration in achieving its objectives.

She informed that the ACTU Committee is tasked with promoting and entrenching a culture of transparency, upholding the highest standards of accountability, and ensuring that the principles of the rule of law guide all actions within the Ministry.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu informed that ACTU is an initiative of the ICPC approved by the Federal Government to serve as an in- house check mechanism for corruption prevention within Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), in line with global best practices of building strong institutions and enhancing good governance in the fight against corruption.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Finance has the goal to manage the nation’s finances in an open, transparent, accountable, and efficient manner that delivers on the country’s developmental priorities.

While commending the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya for her initiative and support in ensuring the successful inauguration and induction of the Ministry’s ACTU Committee, Dr Aliyu stated that ACTU, will be a veritable tool in the delivery of the country’s developmental priorities.

In her welcome address, the Ministry’s Director, Special Duties, Mrs Egundebi Oluwayemisi congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the ACTU Committee, emphasizing that *the success of ACTU demands the active participation and support of every staff member in the Ministry.”

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Ministry’s ACTU Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Musa Othman, assured that the ACTU Committee will ensure adequate sensitization of staff with a view to threatening internal control mechanisms in order to promote a culture of integrity, accountability and transparency in the conduct of government businesses.

“The inauguration of the ACTU Committee marks a significant milestone in the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“As the Ministry continues to work towards building a culture of integrity and excellence, the ACTU Committee will play a vital role in promoting ethical conduct and combating corruption in the Ministry.”

 

 

