NSA unveils new anti-kidnap outfit to combat crime in 2025

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has announced the launch of a Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell to enhance the fight against kidnapping and organized crimes in Nigeria.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, aims to improve intelligence-sharing and foster coordinated responses to curb the rising menace of kidnappings and related criminal activities across the country.

In a statement released by A.G. Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Ribadu highlighted the progress made in 2024 and outlined key measures to address security challenges in 2025.

Reflecting on 2024, the NSA credited much of the nation’s security achievements to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He lauded the President’s political will and strategic direction, which provided a foundation for tackling terrorism, violent extremism, and other threats to national stability.

“The sacrifices of the Armed Forces, police, and other security agencies in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty are nothing short of heroic,” Ribadu said.

He also acknowledged the families of security personnel, whose unwavering support remains a source of strength for the nation.

Despite significant challenges in 2024, including the resurgence of the Lakurawa terrorist group in the Northwest and sabotage of critical infrastructure, Ribadu commended the tireless efforts of security personnel in countering these threats.

He also praised the contributions of the National Assembly, judiciary, state governors, and other stakeholders in strengthening policies that support national security, as well as the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, and heads of intelligence agencies.

Ribadu underscored the importance of collaboration, recognizing the roles of civil society organizations, international partners, and government agencies in promoting stability and security.

Looking ahead to 2025, the NSA emphasized a renewed focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crimes through innovative strategies and enhanced collaboration.

Central to these efforts is the operationalization of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, which will provide a unified approach to addressing kidnapping. Ribadu also revealed plans to introduce new emergency numbers to enable timely reporting of incidents and swift interventions.

Urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, Ribadu called for active citizen participation in ensuring national security. “Security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see something, say something,” he stressed.

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year, reiterating the government’s commitment to building a safer and more secure nation.

