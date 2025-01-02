New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

In an interview with Newsmen, the Primate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Aba-Ali said the New Year 2025 is for Christians to come together and work as a team in order to better the country.

His Eminence Dr Aba-Ali admonished Nigerians to be positive about the country in the New Year, noting that the Year is not a Year of complaints but to work hard to better the society and Nigeria at large.

He stressed that Youths are of visionary spirits, and need to work as a team to move the country forward, noting that there is no African country that can contain Nigerians in case of challenges.

His Eminence Dr Aba-Ali expressed optimism about the country, appealing to Nigerians to support the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, blaming the hunger in the country to insecurity in some states, adding that farmers can no longer get to their farms as a result of security challenges… CHINYERE IKEANYI.