34.6 C
Lagos
January 2, 2025
Trending now

Ebube Muonso calls for Soludo’s resignation over escalating insecurity in Anambra

Probity: Finance ministry inaugurates anti-corruption, transparency unit

New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

 First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke  Sanwo-Olu welcomes baby of the year at  General…

Trinity House Church,  Cross Over Night service  to Usher in  the year held in  Lagos  

South East killings: Experts in US, Europe invite UN, Int’l Criminal Court,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 2, 2025

Lagos First Lady welcomes first babies of the year in three general…

Gov Yusuf lauds Kano people in new year message, unveils vision for…

2025 is a year of hope renewal, greater opportunities for Plateau people…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

by Peter Anayo0157

R-L…Secretary of Conference, Methodist  Church Nigeria. (MCN)  Rt. Rev. Babatunde  Taiwo; Prelate (MCN)  His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba – Ali; Proto-Presbyter, Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; and others, during the  New year  Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos on 1/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of the choristers in procession.

R-L …Secretary of Conference, Methodist  Church Nigeria (MCN)  Rt. Rev. Babatunde  Taiwo; Prelate (MCN)  His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba-Ali; Proto-Presbyter, Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; and others,. Nigerians and the world at large have again been reminded of the importance of being thankful and serious with God, especially during this trying period.

In an interview with Newsmen, the Primate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Aba-Ali said the New Year 2025 is for Christians to come together and work as a team in order to better the country.

 His Eminence Dr  Aba-Ali admonished  Nigerians to be positive about the country in the New Year, noting that the Year is not a Year of complaints but to work hard to better the society and Nigeria at large.

  He stressed that Youths are of visionary spirits, and need to work as a team to move the country forward, noting that there is no African country that can contain Nigerians in case of challenges.

 

His Eminence Dr Aba-Ali expressed optimism about the country, appealing to Nigerians to support the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, blaming the hunger in the country to insecurity in some states, adding that farmers can no longer get to their farms as a result of security challenges… CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Opening ceremony of NSE executive committee retreat in Borno

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 11,2024

Editor

CHAMPION AWARD PART 2

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO