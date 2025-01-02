L-r …Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos. Very Revd. Bola Ojefeitimi; Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi his wife Mrs. Modupe; Deputy Chancellor, Diocese of Lagos, Mr. Olumide Sofowora (SAN); Legal Secretary, Cathedral Church, Barr. Tolulope Orhiwerei; during the New Year Service at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos on 1/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi and his wife Mrs. Modupe; (both middle) pose with the clergy Men.

The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi his wife Mrs. Modupe; (both middle) pose with the clergy Men with their wife.

Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi’s wife Mrs. Modupe (middle) poses with the Choristers.

The Right Reverend Ifedola Okupevi has urged Nigerians to trust in God and pray for guidance for those in authority of leadership in the country to be righteous in all their dealings to achieve the desired success in the country.

He appealed to Christians to be ready to work more for God by engaging in souls winning through evangelism.

The Cleric who offered prayers for the men of the Armed forces, tasked them to put more effort in their fight against the insurgency in the country.

The Right Reverend Okupevi challenged the Federal Government to make the welfare of the Armed forces a priority to boost their morale and enhance efficient service delivery… CHINYERE IKEANYI.

