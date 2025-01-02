How NNPC turned down Dangote’s $750 million to fix Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries- Obasanjo

…As refiner invites ex-President for a tour of PH refinery

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed how the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (now Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) turned down a $750 million offer from Aliko Dangote to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries in 2007, during his administration.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Obasanjo revealed that although the NNPC was aware of its inability to effectively manage the national refineries, it still rejected Dangote’s proposal.

Responding, NNPCL has invited Obasanjo to tour the Port Harcourt Refinery and verify its current operational status.

Obasanjo said that Dangote made his offer after Shell turned down his (Obasanjo) offer to manage the three refineries because of corruption, poor maintenance and low production output.

The former President said, “It was after that, Aliko got a team together and they paid $750 million to take part in PPP (Public–Private Partnership) in running the refineries.

“My successor refunded their money and I went to my successor and told him what transpired. He said NNPC said they wanted the refineries and they can run it. I said but you know they cannot run it.”

He decried the fact learnt not too long ago that since 2007 when the NNPC rejected Dangote’s offer, more than $2 billion had been squandered on the refineries.

Obasanjo said, “But I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than $2 billion have been squandered on the refineries, and they still will not work.”

He stressed that if a company like Shell rejected his offer to manage the refineries based on their reasons, “I will believe them.”

He questioned why NNPCL is now working with Dangote, saying, “Not only make it work, he (Dangote) will make it deliver. And whether we announce our own government refineries working or not working, it is like a man who plants 100 heaps of yam and says he planted 200 heaps, after he harvests 100 heaps of yam, he will also harvest 100 heaps of lies.”

However, in a statement, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, emphasized the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability.

Soneye extended an invitation to Obasanjo to witness the progress made at the refinery since its rehabilitation, highlighting the organization’s transformation efforts.

Soneye explained that NNPCL’s efforts at the Port Harcourt Refinery went beyond routine maintenance, involving a complete overhaul to meet international standards.

He noted similar rehabilitation projects underway at the Warri, old Port Harcourt, and Kaduna refineries.

According to Soneye, NNPCL’s transition from a government corporation to a private entity with limited liability has shifted its focus to profitability, positioning it as a competitive global energy company.

He reiterated the organization’s commitment to maintaining refineries at global standards and ensuring sustainable operations to bolster Nigeria’s energy security.

Addressing Obasanjo’s remarks, Soneye clarified that NNPCL values the former president’s insights and contributions to national discourse.

He assured Nigerians of the company’s commitment to building a brighter future through its transformative initiatives.

When asked about reports suggesting NNPCL’s plans to halt crude oil supply to the Dangote Refinery, Soneye dismissed the claims, stating there was no need to respond to falsehoods.

