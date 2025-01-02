 First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke  Sanwo-Olu welcomes baby of the year at  General Hospitals in Lagos

L-R…Father, Mr. Abidemi Osayomi; Mother, Mrs Mary Osayomi; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye; Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Oluremi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health Service Commission, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun with Babies of the Year at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Twin Babies Osayomi during Goodwill Visit of the First Lady to General Hospitals in Lagos to Welcome First Babies of the Year2025.

Osayomi twins: 1st Baby: female, B.wt 2.52kg. Time:12:14am 2nd Baby: Male, B.wt 2.49kg. Time: 12:15 am.

First Baby of the year 2025 in General Hospital Isolo Male.2.7kg delivery 1.32 am, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal & Mrs Damilola.

First Baby of the year 2025 in Ikorodu General Hospital Baby Olaolu, female, delivered SVD, 12.34 am Weight 2.75kg, Child of Mr. Sunday Olaoluwa Mrs Odunayo, during the Goodwill Visit of the First Lady to General Hospitals in Lagos to Welcome First Babies of the Year 2025 COURTESY FROM CHINYERE IKEANYI.

