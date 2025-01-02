Ensure fairness, justice in appointments, projects, Katura tasks govts

24.7 C
by Peter Anayo071

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos 

The managing director, Chief Executive Officer of JOKATU Property Development Limited, Abuja, John Gamasaura Katura has tasked the government with the equitable distribution of employment opportunities, and project execution to all citizens irrespective of zone, tribe or religion.

Katura, reemphasized that injustice breeds disunity and mistrust, which are detrimental to Nigeria’s progress and unity as a people. Calling on all Nigerians to fight against it with a sense of responsibility and integrity.

The CEO JOKATU Property Development Limited, Abuja, made the clarion on Wednesday during the Anaguta Development Association (ADA), annual 2025 New Year celebration, held at the Prof. Luka Bentu Indoor Theatre, Jos.

Katura, represented by Gideon Atata Haruna, a lecturer with Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, challenged all Anaguta sons and daughters not to take the unique God-given opportunity for granted.

Emphasizing on the significance of unity of purpose, he said, “As we stand on the threshold of 2025, I call upon the Anaguta Nation to unite. We can achieve greatness. Our strength lies in our unity, and it is only by coming together that we can overcome the challenges we face.

“Let us set aside our differences and celebrate our shared goals, working hand in hand to create a prosperous future for generations to come”, he mentioned.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Commissioner Ministry of Lands, survey and town planning, Barr. Peter Gai confirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment towards continued support of various cultural initiatives to enhance unity and development in the state.

ADA president, Hon. Daniel Bola acknowledged that despite challenges encountered in the year 2024, Anaguta Nation recorded tremendous achievements.

He revealed the New Year celebration is always offered an avalanche of opportunity for all Anaguta sons and daughters to come together in unity to celebrate God’s faithfulness.

The ADA president also said the 2025 New Year celebration is an avenue to usher in the “ISHOKORI Cultural Festival” as the committee has already put in place to champion the preparation of the festival.

 

 

