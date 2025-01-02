Ebube Muonso calls for Soludo’s resignation over escalating insecurity in Anambra

… urge Authur Eze, Obi Cubana, others to help

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, aka, Ebube Muonso has expressed his disappointment and frustration with the Anambra State government’s handling of the security situation.

He said that even Heaven is not happy with the current state of Affairs and called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to resign due to the escalating insecurity in the state.

Obimma in his New Year message, regretted the failed attempt by Anambra State securities to prevent the kidnapping of his fellow priest, Fr. Nonso who returned from abroad.

The cleric further criticized the government’s seeming inability to tackle the rising insecurity in the state, even as he called on prominent Anambra indigenes like, Authur Eze, Obi Jackson, Obi Cubana, Val Ozoigbo, Sen. Victor Umeh, Ada Umeoji, and Flavour, to take responsibility and work together to address the security challenges currently eating up the state.

While noting that building roads is not enough, Obimma urged Governor Soludo to utilize the security vote to provide adequate security for the people of Anambra State.

He warned that the government’s inaction on the security situation would have dire consequences and enjoined Anambra people to rise up and demand better from their leaders.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2