34.6 C
Lagos
January 2, 2025
Trending now

2025: ASUU draws battle line with FG over non-implementation of agreements

How NNPC turned down Dangote’s $750 million to fix Port Harcourt, Warri,…

290 FCT Christian Pilgrims depart for Holy Land amidst advice on good…

Nigeria advises citizens against travels to Australia

We’ll frustrate anyone attempting to stop governance in Rivers – Gov Fubara

Rivers elders condemn Wike for attacking Odili, demand apology

2027: Obi denies merger deal with PDP, NNPP

Ebube Muonso calls for Soludo’s resignation over escalating insecurity in Anambra

Probity: Finance ministry inaugurates anti-corruption, transparency unit

New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

290 FCT Christian Pilgrims depart for Holy Land amidst advice on good conduct

by Peter Anayo069

FAVOUR   ISHEMBER, Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmud, has advised 290 intending Christian pilgrims from the FCT to be exemplary ambassadors of Nigeria during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Speaking at the pre-departure orientation, Mahmoud emphasized the importance of respecting the laws of the host nation and avoiding any misconduct that could tarnish Nigeria’s image.

Mahmud also encouraged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and its political leaders during their spiritual journey. Additionally, she advised them to acquire and share knowledge, noting that pilgrimages are vital spiritual exercises that offer opportunities for personal growth and development.

On her part the FCT Head of Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, echoed Mahmud’s sentiments, urging the pilgrims to take spiritual responsibility and make the most of their pilgrimage experience.

Also, the Director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gloria Dandam, expressed gratitude to Mahmud and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for facilitating the trip.

Given a note of warning, the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Vice Chairman, Rev. Dr. Isaac Komolafe told the intending pilgrims to ensure there would be no absconding.

The pilgrimage, which was initially postponed due to the Israeli-Gaza conflict, finally commenced on January 2, 2025.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

IPOB urges Media to desist from linking Simon Ekpa to it

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 31, 2024

Peter Anayo

10 feared dead, others hospitalised as military fighter jet bombs Sokoto communities

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO