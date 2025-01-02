290 FCT Christian Pilgrims depart for Holy Land amidst advice on good conduct

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmud, has advised 290 intending Christian pilgrims from the FCT to be exemplary ambassadors of Nigeria during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Speaking at the pre-departure orientation, Mahmoud emphasized the importance of respecting the laws of the host nation and avoiding any misconduct that could tarnish Nigeria’s image.

Mahmud also encouraged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and its political leaders during their spiritual journey. Additionally, she advised them to acquire and share knowledge, noting that pilgrimages are vital spiritual exercises that offer opportunities for personal growth and development.

On her part the FCT Head of Service, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, echoed Mahmud’s sentiments, urging the pilgrims to take spiritual responsibility and make the most of their pilgrimage experience.

Also, the Director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gloria Dandam, expressed gratitude to Mahmud and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for facilitating the trip.

Given a note of warning, the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Vice Chairman, Rev. Dr. Isaac Komolafe told the intending pilgrims to ensure there would be no absconding.

The pilgrimage, which was initially postponed due to the Israeli-Gaza conflict, finally commenced on January 2, 2025.

