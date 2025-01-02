2027: Obi denies merger deal with PDP, NNPP

34.6 C
January 2, 2025
by Peter Anayo085

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has denied any merger deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) or any other party ahead of 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra State governor stated this on Thursday morning when he held a press conference in Abuja on the state of the nation.

He added that no agreement has been established with other parties yet. He rallied all lovers of Nigeria in the political space to come together in 2027 and defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of mismanaging the country’s resources.

Also, Obi described the security situation in the country as unfortunate, saying Nigerians die needlessly due to banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping-for-ransom.

He said the level of corruption in Nigeria remained high and so is the cost of governance which has led to an astronomical increase in public debt under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Obi stated that government officials willfully mismanaged public funds in 2024 through incessant foreign travels.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu came out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival — Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Atiku, who has run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while Obi, a first-time contestant, secured an unprecedented 6,101,533. NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor, finished fourth, claiming victory in his state — Kano. He secured 1,496,687 votes.

 

