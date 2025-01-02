2025 is a year of hope renewal, greater opportunities for Plateau people – Gov. Mufwang

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed optimism, conviction, and prayed that the year 2025 will be a year of hope renewal, greater opportunities and transformative progress for the state.

Despite challenges which hamper smooth runnings of governance, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged, ” we owe our deepest gratitude to God for His steadfast, guidance and protection over Plateau State throughout 2024. As the scriptures remind us, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

The Governor in a statewide broadcast Wednesday which heralded 2025 new year celebration, said the year 2024, marked a critical turning point for Plateau.

He revealed that through the state Budget tagged, Budget of New Beginnings, “we laid a robust foundation for rebuilding and repositioning our state for Peace and Prosperity. Despite the hurdles we encountered, including litigations, our collective mandate was restored and reaffirmed amidst jubilation.

“For this, I remain deeply thankful for your steadfast support and faith in this administration. Together, we have embarked on a shared journey to deliver good governance and tangible dividends of democracy.

“From the moment I assumed office, peace and security have been our topmost priorities. In 2024, we made bold investments in technology and logistics to strengthen the surveillance and protection of our rural communities. Our efforts have already begun yielding significant results, as unprovoked attacks, once rampant, are steadily declining.”

Governor Mutfwang confirmed his administration made massive investments in health, education, transportation, agriculture and sector of the economy to address needs of citizens.

According to him, “The removal of fuel subsidies in 2024 brought unfortunate hardships, but our administration swiftly responded with initiatives to cushion the impact on our people. Recognizing the strain on urban transportation, we introduced 15 modern MAN-Diesel buses equipped with advanced payment systems to serve our communities. Due to overwhelming demand, I am glad to inform you that an additional 15 more have already been ordered to expand the fleet in 2025.”

“We have reached advanced discussions with the African Development Bank to onboard Plateau State as a participating State in the development of the Special Agro Processing Zone. BARC Farms was partially reactivated, with a private investor establishing feedlots. Successful trials for wheat, barley, and grasses such as Napier and Brachiaria were conducted, setting the stage for mass production in 2025. The Kuru Livestock Centre is set to be redesigned, with construction starting in January 2025. Through the Agricultural Services and Training Centres, ASTC, over 6,000 hectares of land have been cultivated to assist displaced communities in returning to their homes and livelihoods.

“A database of over 300,000 farmers has been collected, and we have designed an online input distribution system to streamline resource allocation, which will be launched shortly. Our administration invested over ₦3.6 billion in the purchase and distribution of fertilizers and farming inputs to boost food production.”

Expressing profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s institutions, associations, and international partners for their continued immense support towards Plateau developmental journey, Mutfwang thank citizens for their trust, prayers, and sacrifices as the state marches forward with hope and determination. Noting that, ”

Plateau shall rise again!”

Governor Mutfwang also announced that 11 inmates were granted pardons as their fines were paid by the government for various offenses they committed while their jail terms were equally quashed.

The offenders include; Moses Reuben – Absolute pardon, Saleh Muhammadu – Payment of fine, Mohammed Ado – Payment of fine, Safa David – Payment of fine, Sunday – Payment of fine, David Yusuf – Payment of fine, Abba Ahmed – Payment of fine, Umar Adamu – Payment of fine,

Mannaseh Dada – Payment of fine, Na’Answan – Payment of fine as well as

Sunday Joseph – Payment of fine respectively.

