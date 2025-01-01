Zulum presents N8b cheque for settlement of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, others

–pledges to clear all liabilities before leaving office

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum, of Borno State presented the cheque of N8b for the payment of the backlog of liabilities in pensions and gratuities for retired primary school teachers and other civil servants who have worked with the government.

The N8b approval is meant to clear the liabilities of retired civil servants from 2019 to 2021.

Presenting the cheques at the council chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri, on Wednesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “Insh’Allah, I will clear all the backlog of gratuities before I leave office in 2027.”

“Since I took over in 2019 to date, we have paid about 25 billion naira for the settlement of gratuities for those that have worked with local and state governments,”, he said.

It could be recalled that the governor released N3b in June and September 2019, to clear gratuities of 1,684 retirees that left the civil service between 2013 and 2019 and disbursed over N12b in 2020 for retirees that left both the state and local government civil service between 2013 and 2017.

He assured that his administration would settle the backlog of gratuities and pensions before the end of his tenure in 2027. He said,

The occasion was witnessed by the members of NLC, NUT, NUlGE and other members .

