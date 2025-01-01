We respond to issues of peace, security, well-being of Rivers people, Fubara tells monarchs

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM , Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has on Monday presented to the staff of office and certificate recognizing ex-Niger Delta Warlord and Freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari as traditional rulers in the state.

HRH Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari was recognised as the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in Degema Local Government Area of the state.

Other monarchs recognized alongside Dokubo-Asari include: HRM Winston Odize Alamina Oputibeya XII, as the Amanyanabo of Koniju in Okrika Local Government Area; HRM Eze Noble Friday Uwoh (CSP rtd) as the Eze Igbu-Ehuda (Ahoada) IV in Ahoada-East Local Government Area; HRH Prince Ike Ehie as the Eze Igbu Orilukwoe in Ahoada- East Local Government Area.

Speaking during the presentation of Staff of Office and Certificates of Recognition to the four newly recognized traditional rulers at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Fubara admonished them to use their positions to partner government to promote peace and protection of lives and property in their domains and the state.

While congratulating the new monarchs for the recognition, Governor Fubara urged them not to see their new positions as tools for personal aggrandizement, rather they should see it as a call for service and responsibility to help the government protect lives and property in their respective domains.

He said, “Let me first of all, on behalf of the government, congratulate the four of you. It has not been an easy journey to get to this point. I know a lot of you have been working very hard to ensure the success of this day. Your appointment in terms of this recognition is not for personal aggrandizement, but a call for service, a responsibility to help us protect lives and property in your domains.”

He stated that though the government has the power to withdraw the recognition from any traditional ruler found wanting, but quickly added that it is not his intention to exercise such authority, and warned them not to use the privileged positions to create problems in their domains, but join forces with government to ensure the success of the administration in it’s avowed commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He said, “I don’t want you to see this elevation as another platform to create problems in your locality. We have the power to still withdraw the recognition, but I don’t intend to do that. So, I want you to be partners with the government to ensure that we continue to succeed,” he pointed out.

He added, “I know that you are all men of integrity. Support the course of governance so that we can all succeed together. It is really a privileged position, and I am very sure that you are going to use it to the best interest of your people.”

In his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Engr Charles Amadi, said the newly recognized traditional rulers include two Royal Majesties and two Royal Highnesses, and commended Governor Fubara for adding into the number of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in the State.

